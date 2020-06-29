NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Valuation Services, LLC, today announced the appointment of John Fenn as Senior Managing Director in Hilco's Enterprise Valuation Services group, a global leader in providing reliable opinions for financial institutions, investment firms and corporations on the realizable value of going concerns, intangible assets, illiquid investments, and other specialized business assets. In this role, Mr. Fenn will lead a team focusing on business valuations for financial reporting, transaction services, compliance, mark-to-market, strategic advisory, mergers & acquisitions, lending, financial opinions, and dispute resolution. Mr. Fenn will continue to build a high performing business valuation team in New York and Chicago with a mandate to service all of North America.
Prior to joining Hilco, Mr. Fenn has had a 30-year career in the financial services world, most recently as Managing Director of Berkeley Research Group in New York where he focused on portfolio valuation in the Private Funds Advisory Services group. Before that, Mr. Fenn was a Director at KPMG in New York focused on portfolio valuation for alternative investments. John also spent ten years at Citigroup Global Capital Markets where he managed a large team that supported investment grade, high-yield and leverage loan trading. Mr. Fenn holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from City University of New York.
Tom Greco, CEO of Hilco Valuation Services, said, "We feel very fortunate to have John join Hilco given his proven background in business development and execution of complex valuation assignments. John's previous experience and extensive relationships in the financial services community will help Hilco tremendously as we continue to expand our professional services and advisory offerings."
About Hilco Valuation Services, LLC
Hilco Valuation Services [www.hilcovaluationservices.com] specializes in appraising and assessing the market value of inventory, machinery and equipment, intellectual property, and full enterprises at the manufacturing, wholesale/distribution and retail levels. Hilco Valuation Services also provides ASC 805, 350, and 820 valuations, and valuation dispute services. Hilco Valuation Services customers may be lenders, private equity, hedge funds, lawyers, investment banks, governments, and general corporate entities that must establish the market value of business assets as collateral for financings, merger and acquisition transactions, or for accounting, reporting, compliance, and tax matters. Hilco Valuation Services employs more than 150 professionals and serves the global marketplace from offices in key business centers throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
Hilco Valuation Services is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates twenty specialized business units around the world. For more information please visit: (www.hilcoglobal.com)
