BOSTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock announces a strategic collaboration with Clareto, a leader in digital solutions to acquire and aggregate electronic health data, to further improve the Company's underwriting speed and efficiency as part of its ongoing commitment to transform the life insurance purchase experience.
Clareto's capabilities include enabling access to more than 52 million unique patient records* through a fully HIPAA-compliant integration of state and regional health information exchanges and national electronic medical record vendors. John Hancock will leverage Clareto's growing network to obtain the health data required for underwriting purposes in real time with proper HIPAA authorization from the customer. Through this collaboration, John Hancock life insurance agents will gain access to an entire field of electronic health data sources via a single-entry point, eliminating time and paperwork from the application process.
"At John Hancock, we're committed to making decisions easier and lives better for our customers, and that means working every day to radically simplify the life insurance purchase process and reduce the time from application to issue," added Susan Ghalili, VP, Underwriting Transformation and Chief Underwriter of John Hancock Insurance. "We're pleased to be working with Clareto to further advance the customer experience and provide our services in a way that they not only expect but deserve. This kind of collaboration has the potential to shape the future of the industry."
"We are excited to be working with an innovative and forward-thinking company like John Hancock," said Dave Dorans, CEO of Clareto. "We are building an industry-leading network to enable access to electronic health data for insurance underwriting and claims, typically only requiring a standard HIPAA authorization. We are convinced this data can be a big part of the solution to transforming the customer experience for insurance products."
This type of innovative and seamless technology integration is a significant stride toward building a modern, digital sales process that enables the level of service and security consumers demand and enhances the overall experience for John Hancock life insurance agents and customers.
About John Hancock and Manulife
John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.2 trillion (US$0.9 trillion) as of December 31, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.
One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.
About Clareto
MedVirginia, Inc., doing business as Clareto, has been a long-time innovator in the field of health information exchange. Today, the combination digital health and insurtech company is translating its unique history and experience in healthcare interoperability to commercialize novel use cases and pursue emerging market opportunities, with an initial focus on modernizing insurance underwriting and claims processes. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Clareto is led by a multi-disciplinary management team with deep expertise in the healthcare and insurance sectors. For more information about Clareto, please visit http://clareto.com/.
*Based on internal data from Clareto as of September 2019.
Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.
