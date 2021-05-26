BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended April 30, 2021. The same data for the comparable three month period ended April 30, 2020 is also available below. 

Three Months Ended 4/30/2021

Ticker

Fund Name

Current

Fiscal

Year End

Net

Investment

Income

Per

Common

Share

NAV

Total Managed

Assets





Total

Net

Assets

HPI

Preferred Income Fund

7/31

$  9,384,000

$      0.358

$20.42

$   786,026,935

 * 

$    535,526,935

HPF

Preferred Income Fund II

7/31

$  7,645,560

$      0.358

$20.14

$   634,525,875

 * 

$    430,525,875

HPS

Preferred Income Fund III

7/31

$10,199,792

$      0.322

$17.99

$   836,391,555

 * 

$    570,391,555

JHS

Income Securities Trust

10/31

$  2,402,990

$      0.206

$15.97

$   277,278,400

 * 

$    185,978,400

JHI

Investors Trust

10/31

$  3,134,280

$      0.360

$18.75

$   250,150,282

 * 

$    163,250,282

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

10/31

$11,168,533

$      0.229

$14.79

$1,094,573,426

 * 

$    720,873,426

HTD

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

10/31

$12,295,347

$      0.347

$24.99

$1,303,634,542

 * 

$    884,734,542

HTY

Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield

10/31

$  1,027,013

$      0.094

$  6.72

$     73,332,978



$      73,332,978



Three Months Ended 4/30/2020

Ticker

Fund Name

Current

Fiscal

Year End

Net

Investment

Income

Per

Common

Share

NAV

Total Managed

Assets



Total

Net

Assets

HPI

Preferred Income Fund

7/31

$9,686,713

$      0.371

$17.27

$   687,070,208

 * 

$451,570,208

HPF

Preferred Income Fund II

7/31

$7,842,244

$      0.367

$16.97

$   555,379,279

 * 

$362,379,279

HPS

Preferred Income Fund III

7/31

$10,418,919

$      0.329

$15.21

$   733,677,650

 * 

$481,677,650

JHS

Income Securities Trust

10/31

$2,106,326

$      0.181

$14.99

$   265,917,538

 * 

$174,617,538

JHI

Investors Trust

10/31

$3,008,471

$      0.346

$15.20

$   219,270,567

 * 

$132,370,567

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

10/31

$10,245,414

$      0.211

$12.15

$   964,726,025

 * 

$591,026,025

HTD

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

10/31

$11,959,356

$      0.338

$20.49

$1,144,437,286

 * 

$725,537,286

HTY

Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield

10/31

$1,094,768

$      0.100

$5.94

$     64,854,442



$64,854,442

*Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investment Management's web site at www.jhinvestments.com  by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife Financial

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people achieve their dreams and aspirations by putting customers' needs first and providing the right advice and solutions. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and as Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.02 trillion) as of December 31, 2020. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-closed-end-funds-release-earnings-data-301300305.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.