TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945
BOSTON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock has hired Amanda Weaver to join its Government Relations team as Assistant Vice President, with a focus on Long Term Care (LTC) related legislation and regulatory work. Ms. Weaver will serve as the face of John Hancock LTC to state regulatory and legislative bodies, and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (in connection with the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program).
Ms. Weaver brings significant experience to her new role at John Hancock, including eight years with Heath Care Service Corporation, five years with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and two years with the American Academy of Actuaries, in addition to experience working on Capitol Hill in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.
"We're excited to have someone with Amanda's impressive background join our team," said Ken Ross, Vice President & Counsel, Government Relations, John Hancock. "Amanda brings not only a wealth of experience, but also strong relationships and a solid track record as a well-respected professional."
Ms. Weaver will replace Marie Roche, Assistant Vice President, Government Relations, who will retire from John Hancock on August 31, 2020 after 40 years with the company. A widely recognized industry expert on LTC Insurance, Roche has held numerous positions associated with the LTC product line, helping the company navigate the legal, legislative and regulatory landscape. A consummate professional possessing a rare mix of deep legal, operational and practical knowledge, Marie earned a reputation as a subject matter expert with a human touch capable of endearing herself and gaining the respect of fellow industry colleagues, regulators, legislators, consumer representatives and John Hancock customers who had the pleasure of working with her.
"Marie has been an invaluable resource for John Hancock and the industry as a whole," said Mr. Ross. "Her dedication, professionalism and collaborative approach exemplify the core values that we all strive toward at John Hancock and we are lucky that she will be with us through the end of the summer."
Ms. Weaver will assume Ms. Roche's LTC responsibilities, focusing primarily on the strategic planning and execution of John Hancock's state LTC re-rate initiative and will be involved in a wide variety of LTC-related matters. Additionally, Ms. Weaver will support state outreach for other facets of the U.S. life insurance business.
Ms. Weaver earned a J.D. from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law and a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. She will be based in the Washington D.C. area.
To learn more about John Hancock visit www.johnhancock.com
About John Hancock and Manulife
John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.2 trillion (US$0.8 trillion) as of March 31, 2020. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.
One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.