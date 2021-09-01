LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added John Houghton to the firm's London office, where he will serve as Chair of the London Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice. Houghton is former Global Co-Chair of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice, and former European Head of Restructuring & Special Situations, at Latham & Watkins, where he practiced for nearly 20 years.
With an emphasis on complex cross-border matters, Houghton focuses his practice on advising creditors, sponsors, insolvent companies, directors, and insolvency practitioners on all areas of international restructurings, insolvency, and corporate rescues. He also advises parties seeking to fund into existing insolvencies and restructurings or who are interested in acquiring distressed businesses.
Houghton joins Ian Jack in London, who joined the firm in March 2020, and previously served as Co-Head of Global Restructuring & Insolvency at Baker & McKenzie, as Greenberg Traurig further strategically enhances its world class practice. As recently as February 2021, 13-year Dentons veteran Oscar Pinkas, most recently global group leader of that firm's restructuring, insolvency and bankruptcy practice, joined Greenberg Traurig to Chair its New York Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice.
"We have been patiently building a world class restructuring and bankruptcy practice, across the United States and around the world," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "While markets and deals remain very strong, every instinct tells us that we are not far from a time when our restructuring, bankruptcy and disputes lawyers will be busier than ever. Experience tells us that the time to build for the next cycle is before it gets here, and that hiring top quality, seasoned talent, and collaborating as a unified global team, are the keys to being ready when it comes."
"It was the depth and breadth of the Greenberg Traurig restructuring and bankruptcy, funds, real estate, corporate, M&A, disputes and finance practices, and the now-mature and consistently excellent European platform, that attracted me to the firm, as well as the opportunity to build something very special in London," Houghton said. "I am excited by the opportunity to work with first-class professionals in five European markets, a fast-growing London office, 30 U.S. offices including 300 lawyers in New York and major offices in the strongest growth centers in the United States--Florida, Texas, California, Chicago, the Southwest and beyond--as well as Latin America, Asia and Israel."
Fiona Adams, Managing Shareholder of the firm's London office and Co-Chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice, said, "John brings a wealth of experience and enhances our offering in the restructuring space."
Shari Heyen and David Kurzweil, Co-Chairs of the firm's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, added, "He understands how to proactively help clients resolve and take advantage of opportunities that may arise in complex distress situations, and has been a well-known global leader in the practice for many years, especially in Europe."
Houghton received an LLM from University College London, and an LLB from Brunel University. He has garnered many recognitions and awards for his work. His accolades include The Legal 500 Hall of Fame – Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency, and Leading Individuals – Corporate Restructuring & Insolvency; Chambers Europe Guide, "Restructuring/Insolvency – UK," ranked; and IFLR1000, "Highly Regarded". He was previously a member of teams that received the following recognitions: Acquisitions Monthly magazine, "Restructuring Deal of the Year"; IFLR, Middle East Awards, "Restructuring Deal of the Year"; American Lawyer Awards, "Global Finance Deal of the Year: Restructuring (Europe)"; M&A Advisor Turnaround Awards, "Chapter 11 Reorganization of the Year"; IFLR, European Awards, "Restructuring Deal of the Year"; Global M&A Network, Turnaround Atlas Awards, "Global Restructuring Law Firm of the Year"; and Acquisitions Monthly, "Restructuring Deal of the Year."
About Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's internationally recognized Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice provides clients with deep insight and knowledge acquired over decades of advisory and litigation experience. The team has a broad and diverse range of experience developing creative and effective solutions to the highly complex issues that arise in connection with in- and out-of-court reorganizations, restructurings, workouts, liquidations, and distressed acquisitions and sales. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the firm's vast resources and invaluable business network, the team helps companies navigate challenging times and address the full range of issues that can arise in the course of their own restructurings or dealings with other companies in distress.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
