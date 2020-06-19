NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The final photos taken of John Lennon on Dec 8, 1980, by Paul Goresh sold for $100,000; and the camera that took them for $5,900; the last book signed by Lennon sold for $18,000; a Beatles ice cream box for $3,028; and Ringo's sunglasses for $2,923—all in part one of the Paul Goresh Beatles Collection auction which closed last week.

Part II of the three-phase release is live now on eBay Auctions by Just Kids Nostalgia. Highlights of the collection include:

  • Rare photos from the 16 Magazine archives
  • Unseen behind-the-scene photos on the set of Help!
  • One-of-a-kind negatives taken by Astrid Kirchherr in 1961
  • Numerous concert tickets from 1964-65
  • Rare toys, bubble gum cards, ephemera
  • Large stash of Beatles Fan Club memorabilia
  • Signed books by George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney
  • Over 1,000 The Beatles magazines

Ken Farrell, president of Just Kids Nostalgia, a pop-culture collectible business established in 1978, was consigned to sell the collection upon Goresh's death. Farrell and Goresh were mutual, long-time pop-culture enthusiast friends.

"It's been a whirlwind two weeks on eBay," said Farrell. "It's truly a unique opportunity for Beatles collectors. This sale will last all summer."

Farrell added, "It was a great honor to be selected by Paul Goresh before he died to sell this amazing collection. We will offer items never before seen in the collector's market. It's a sale not to be missed."

Just Kids Nostalgia has been a leading seller of pop culture collectibles for more than 40 years.

