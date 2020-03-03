SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telo, a leader in making trusted communications simple for the global communications industry, announced today that John Skousen has been named Vice President of Carrier Sales. In this role, Skousen will assume responsibility for all telecommunication carrier sales as Telo builds on its market and product momentum.
The appointment of Skousen is another key piece of the company's overall strategy to expand support and meet the growing needs of telecommunication service providers. As part of this strategy, Telo recently made available nuisance detection as well as STIR/SHAKEN solutions through the OpenCNAM to address carrier challenges related to call spoofing and robocalling. The OpenCNAM service delivers advanced caller identification capabilities through an easily deployable solution that integrates with all telco interfaces and major software and hardware switching platforms.
Mr. Skousen brings over 20 years of sales leadership to his new role. Before joining Telo, John held similar positions at companies such as 10X People and Neustar, building partnerships with a diverse set of major telecommunications companies.
"The timing could not have been better for John to step into this role at Telo. John's experience and work ethic make him a perfect fit; his customer-first focus is exactly what Telo's company culture is all about. John's carrier relationships and reputation among leaders in the industry have already begun to put OpenCNAM at the top of the list of solutions for carriers looking to capture savings while upgrading the quality of their service," said Brent James, COO, Telo.
"The great people, coupled with the success of OpenCNAM and strategic vision, are what attracted me to Telo. The company is in the perfect position to solve critical challenges that carriers face. I'm committed to the company's expansion strategies and am looking forward to playing my part as we achieve outstanding success," said Skousen.
About Telo
Telo pioneered the first developer-friendly telephony data API in 2011 with the launch of OpenCNAM, which made irreplaceable data widely accessible to the rapidly evolving telecommunications sector. Since then, Telo has continued to extend telephony data by delivering enterprise solutions to businesses through EveryoneAPI, an indispensable reverse phone append API that enables companies to fight fraud, verify identities for known customers, and enrich user experiences.
Telo continues to redefine what it means to be a data partner by continuously delivering value-added services to carrier partners, and ultimately their subscribers. Subsequent versions of OpenCNAM have extended Caller Name coverage to include over 190 countries and have solved coverage gaps in traditional CNAM such as authoritative Toll-Free names. Today, with a team steeped in telecommunications and modern technology experience, Telo is committed to restoring trust in communications, as well as between businesses and consumers. Telo APIs supply the most reliable systems worldwide with information rooted in authoritative telecommunication data, augmented by learning algorithms and intelligently vetted trusted data.
