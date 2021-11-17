WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Johnine P. Barnes, Shareholder and Chair of the Washington, D.C. Labor & Employment Practice Group, was recently appointed to the Board of the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law (UDC Law) Foundation (the "Foundation").
According to its website,, the Foundation's mission is to promote excellence in public legal education in the District of Columbia, specifically through provision of financial support for the students, faculty, and programs of the District's public law school, UDC Law. UDC Law is recognized as one of the nation's most diverse law schools, is the only public law school in the nation's capital, and one of just six HBCU law schools in the country.
Barnes, located in Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office, is nationally recognized by the Legal 500 U.S. Guide for her counselling and compliance practice regarding employment laws. She is also recognized by Lawdragon 500 as Leading Lawyer in America and as a Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyer. She is experienced in litigating and defending employment claims of harassment, retaliation, discrimination, wrongful discharge, and breach of contract, as well as business litigation matters.
