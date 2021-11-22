WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Johnine P. Barnes, Shareholder and Chair of the firm's Washington, D.C. Labor & Employment Practice, will speak at the 2021 Women in Litigation Joint CLE Conferencein Boston on Thursday, Nov. 18. on a panel titled "Judicial Involvement Promoting Diversity in Legal Leadership: Perspectives from the Bench, the Bar, and Academia." In addition to Barnes, the panel speakers will include Hon. Allison D. Burroughs, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts; Hon. Luis Felipe Restrepo, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit; and Melissa H. Maxman, of Cohen & Gresser LLP, as moderator.
The conversation will focus on diversity in leadership appointment orders and whether it has made a difference for women, ethnically diverse individuals, and other underrepresented groups within the Plaintiffs' bar or Big Law. Additionally, panelists will discuss how clients can play a role in moving law firms toward diverse leadership.
Barnes, of Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office, is nationally recognized by the Legal 500 U.S. Guide for her counseling and compliance practice regarding employment laws. She is also recognized by Lawdragon 500 as Leading Lawyer in America and as a Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyer. She is experienced in litigating and defending employment claims of harassment, retaliation, discrimination, wrongful discharge, and breach of contract, as well as business litigation matters.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP