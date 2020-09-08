johnson_controls_logo.jpg

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By Johnson Controls International plc;RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference;

CORK, Ireland, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Oliver, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Stief and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer-Elect, Olivier Leonetti, will speak at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. EDT.  A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:  

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Antonella Franzen   

Phil Clement

Direct: 609.720.4665 

Direct: 414.208.5161

Email: antonella.franzen@jci.com   

Email: phil.b.clement@jci.com



Ryan Edelman   

Fraser Engerman

Direct: 609.720.4545  

Direct: 414.308.8321

Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com     

Email: fraser.engerman@jci.com

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.