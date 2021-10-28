Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By Johnson Controls International plc

CORK, Ireland, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Olivier Leonetti, will speak at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet. 

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACTS:





Antonella Franzen

Chaz Bickers

Direct: 609.720.4665

Direct: 224.307.0655

Email: antonella.franzen@jci.com

Email: charles.norman.bickers@jci.com





Ryan Edelman

Michael Isaac

Direct: 609.720.4545 

Direct: +41 52 6330374

Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com

Email: michael.isaac@jci.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-to-present-at-the-baird-2021-global-industrial-conference-301411411.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.