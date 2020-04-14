- Sales of $20.7 billion reflecting strong growth of 3.3%, operational growth of 4.8%* and adjusted operational growth of 5.6%*, inclusive of the overall estimated negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - EPS of $2.17 increased 56.1%; adjusted EPS of $ 2.30 increased 9.5%* - Dividend increase of 6.3% announced - Long term fundamentals remain intact; 2020 guidance lowered to reflect COVID-19 impact and related investments