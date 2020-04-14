NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2020. The Company also announced earlier today that its Board of Directors declared a 6.3% increase in the quarterly dividend rate, from $0.95 per share to $1.01 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $4.04 per share compared to the previous rate of $3.80 per share.
"With Johnson & Johnson's century-plus history of leading in times of great challenge, we are mobilizing our resources across the Company in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Johnson & Johnson is built for times like this, and we are leveraging our scientific expertise, operational scale and financial strength in the effort to advance the work on our lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate. We are committed to beginning production at risk imminently and bringing an affordable and accessible vaccine to the public on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use."
Mr. Gorsky continued, "I am both proud and amazed at the level of dedication that I have witnessed from our more than 132,000 employees as we have focused on delivering on our commitments and responsibilities to the patients and consumers we serve. Our strong performance in the first quarter reflects the efforts of our teams around the world and the sustainability of our business model. Today, our Board of Directors approved an increase in our quarterly dividend for the 58th consecutive year, underscoring our commitment to delivering value for our shareholders and the confidence we have in our business now and in the future."
OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS:
FIRST QUARTER
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2020
2019
% Change
Reported Sales
$ 20,691
$ 20,021
3.3%
Net Earnings
5,796
3,749
54.6%
EPS (diluted)
$ 2.17
$ 1.39
56.1%
Non-GAAP*
FIRST QUARTER
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2020
2019
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
n/a
n/a
4.8%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
n/a
n/a
5.6%
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
6,154
5,661
8.7%
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$ 2.30
$ 2.10
9.5%
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
($ in Millions)
2020
2019
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
U.S.
$ 10,699
$ 10,129
5.6%
5.6
-
6.7
International
9,992
9,892
1.0%
4.0
(3.0)
4.5
Worldwide
$ 20,691
$ 20,021
3.3%
4.8
(1.5)
5.6
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: values may have been rounded
SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
($ in Millions)
2020
2019
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Consumer Health
$ 3,625
$ 3,318
9.2%
11.3
(2.1)
11.0
Pharmaceutical
11,134
10,244
8.7%
10.1
(1.4)
10.2
Medical Devices
5,932
6,459
(8.2)%
(6.9)
(1.3)
(4.8)
Worldwide
$ 20,691
$ 20,021
3.3%
4.8
(1.5)
5.6
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: values may have been rounded
SEGMENT COMMENTARY:
Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 11.0%* driven primarily by over-the-counter products including TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics; upper respiratory products including ZYRTEC; digestive health products and ZARBEE'S NATURALS. Other contributors to growth were LISTERINE mouthwash in oral care products; NEUTROGENA and AVEENO in skin health/beauty products, as well as STAYFREE and o.b. in international women's health. Consumer Health results across the majority of franchises were positively impacted by the increased demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 10.2%* driven by STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, OPSUMIT (macitentan), an oral endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to delay disease progression, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and PREZISTA/PREZCOBIX/REZOLSTA/SYMTUZA for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection. This growth was partially offset by biosimilar and generic competition, with declines primarily in international VELCADE (bortezomib), a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma, REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and PROCRIT (epoetin alfa), a treatment for chemotherapy-induced anemia and patients with chronic kidney disease.
Medical Devices
Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, declined by 4.8%* driven by the estimated net negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated deferral of medical procedures to our Surgery, Orthopaedics, Interventional Solutions and Vision businesses.
NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases available online in the Investors section of the Company's website at news releases.
Regulatory Approvals
ERLEADA (apalutamide) - European Commission (EC) Approves Expanded Use for Treatment of Patients with Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer
STELARA (ustekinumab) - EC Approves Expanded Use for Treatment of Pediatric Patients With Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis
Regulatory Submissions
Ponesimod – Submission of New Drug Applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Marketing Authorization for Treatment of Adults with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
DARZALEX (daratumumab) - Submission to U.S. FDA for Combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone (DKd) For Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Other
Lead Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19; Landmark New Partnership with U.S. Department of Health & Human Services; and Commitment to Supply One Billion Vaccines Worldwide for Emergency Pandemic Use; Announced
XARELTO (rivaroxaban) -Landmark Phase 3 VOYAGER PAD Study of XARELTO Plus Aspirin Shows Significant Benefit in Patients with Symptomatic Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) after Lower-Extremity Revascularization
Rilpivirine And Cabotegravir Results of Phase 3 FLARE Study Demonstrate the Safety and Efficacy of Long-Acting Injectable HIV Treatment Regimen through 96 Weeks
Rilpivirine and Cabotegravir 48-week Results of Phase 3b ATLAS-2M Study Demonstrate the Safety and Efficacy of Long-Acting Injectable HIV Treatment Administered Every Two Months
JNJ-6372 Granted U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
RPGR Gene Therapy Granted European Medicines Agency PRIME and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product Designations for X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa
HEARTLINE launched, the First-of-its-Kind, Virtual Study Designed to Explore if a New iPhone® App and Apple Watch® Can Help Reduce the Risk of Stroke1
1 iPhone and Apple Watch are trademarks of their respective owners
FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
The impact of COVID-19, inclusive of the related investments the Company is making to combat the pandemic, is included in the guidance below.
April 2020
January 2020
($ in Billions, except EPS)
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2
Change vs. Prior Year
(3.0%) - 0.5%
5.0% - 6.0%
Operational Sales2
Change vs. Prior Year
$79.2 to $82.2
(3.5%) - 0.0%
$85.8 to $86.6
4.5% - 5.5%
Estimated Reported Sales3
Change vs. Prior Year
$77.5 to $80.5
(5.5%) - (2.0%)
$85.4 to $86.2
4.0% - 5.0%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4
Change vs. Prior Year
$7.65 to $8.05
(11.9%) - (7.3%)
$9.00 to $9.15
3.7% - 5.4%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4
Change vs. Prior Year
$7.50 to $7.90
(13.6%) - (9.0%)
$8.95 to $9.10
3.1% - 4.8%
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: April 2020 = $1.09 Euro Average Rate: January 2020 = $1.11 (Illustrative purposes only)
4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the Company's website at events-and-presentations.
ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the Company's website at quarterly-results.
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the Company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the Company's website at quarterly-results.
NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FIRST QUARTER
Percent Change
2020
2019
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
segment of business
Consumer Health
U.S.
$ 1,740
1,438
21.0
%
21.0
-
International
1,885
1,880
0.3
3.9
(3.6)
3,625
3,318
9.2
11.3
(2.1)
Pharmaceutical
U.S.
6,061
5,582
8.6
8.6
-
International
5,073
4,662
8.8
12.0
(3.2)
11,134
10,244
8.7
10.1
(1.4)
Medical Devices
U.S.
2,898
3,109
(6.8)
(6.8)
-
International
3,034
3,350
(9.4)
(6.9)
(2.5)
5,932
6,459
(8.2)
(6.9)
(1.3)
U.S.
10,699
10,129
5.6
5.6
-
International
9,992
9,892
1.0
4.0
(3.0)
Worldwide
$ 20,691
20,021
3.3
%
4.8
(1.5)
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FIRST QUARTER
Percent Change
2020
2019
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
geographic area
U.S.
$ 10,699
10,129
5.6
%
5.6
-
Europe
4,827
4,609
4.7
7.5
(2.8)
Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,502
1,503
(0.1)
8.5
(8.6)
Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,663
3,780
(3.1)
(1.9)
(1.2)
International
9,992
9,892
1.0
4.0
(3.0)
Worldwide
$ 20,691
20,021
3.3
%
4.8
(1.5)
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
FIRST QUARTER
2020
2019
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
Sales to customers
$ 20,691
100.0
$ 20,021
100.0
3.3
Cost of products sold
7,062
34.1
6,615
33.0
6.8
Gross Profit
13,629
65.9
13,406
67.0
1.7
Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
5,203
25.1
5,219
26.1
(0.3)
Research and development expense
2,580
12.5
2,858
14.3
(9.7)
In-process research and development
-
-
890
4.4
Interest (income) expense, net
(42)
(0.2)
3
0.0
Other (income) expense, net
(679)
(3.3)
(22)
(0.1)
Restructuring
58
0.3
36
0.2
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
6,509
31.5
4,422
22.1
47.2
Provision for taxes on income
713
3.5
673
3.4
5.9
Net earnings
5,796
28.0
3,749
18.7
54.6
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 2.17
$ 1.39
56.1
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,671.0
2,698.8
Effective tax rate
11.0
%
15.2
%
Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$ 7,244
35.0
$ 6,867
34.3
5.5
Net earnings
$ 6,154
29.7
$ 5,661
28.3
8.7
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 2.30
$ 2.10
9.5
Effective tax rate
15.0
%
17.6
%
(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
First Quarter
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2020
2019
Net Earnings, after tax- as reported
$5,796
$3,749
Pre-tax Adjustments
Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,118
1,130
Litigation expense
120
423
IPR&D
-
890
Restructuring related
118
90
Acquisition and Integration related ¹
(962)
67
Unrealized (gains)/losses on securities
327
(158)
Medical Device Regulation2
14
-
Other
-
3
Tax Adjustments
Tax impact on special item adjustments 3
(267)
(533)
Tax legislation and related impacts
(110)
-
Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax
$6,154
$5,661
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,671.0
2,698.8
Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.30
$2.10
Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.32
Notes:
1
Acquisition and integration related costs for the first quarter of 2020 primarily includes a $983M Contingent Consideration reversal related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition.
2
European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices are required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its Medical Devices operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance.
3
The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
FIRST QUARTER 2020 ACTUAL vs. 2019 ACTUAL
Segments
Consumer Health
Pharmaceutical
Medical Devices
Total
WW As Reported
9.2%
8.7%
(8.2)%
3.3%
U.S.
21.0%
8.6%
(6.8)%
5.6%
International
0.3%
8.8%
(9.4)%
1.0%
WW Currency
(2.1)
(1.4)
(1.3)
(1.5)
U.S.
-
-
-
-
International
(3.6)
(3.2)
(2.5)
(3.0)
WW Operational
11.3%
10.1%
(6.9)%
4.8%
U.S.
21.0%
8.6%
(6.8)%
5.6%
International
3.9%
12.0%
(6.9)%
4.0%
Skin Health / Beauty
Dr. Ci Labo - Japan
(0.4)
(0.1)
U.S.
0.0
0.0
International
(0.7)
(0.1)
General Surgery
Advanced Sterilization Products
2.1
0.8
U.S.
2.7
0.9
International
1.6
0.6
Baby Care
Baby Center
0.3
0.0
U.S.
0.8
0.1
International
0.0
0.0
All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
(0.2)
0.1
(0.1)
0.0
U.S.
0.0
0.1
(0.2)
0.0
International
(0.3)
0.0
0.1
0.0
WW Adjusted Operational
11.0%
10.2%
(4.8)%
5.6%
U.S.
21.7%
8.7%
(4.3)%
6.7%
International
2.8%
12.0%
(5.3)%
4.5%
Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2,3)
BABY CARE
US
$ 92
87
6.7%
6.7%
-
Intl
269
307
-12.4%
-8.2%
-4.2%
WW
361
394
-8.2%
-4.9%
-3.3%
SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY(4)
US
659
588
12.1%
12.1%
-
Intl
458
502
-8.8%
-6.5%
-2.3%
WW
1,117
1,090
2.5%
3.5%
-1.0%
ORAL CARE
US
176
151
16.2%
16.2%
-
Intl
219
216
1.5%
5.3%
-3.8%
WW
395
367
7.6%
9.8%
-2.2%
OTC
US
689
507
35.9%
35.9%
-
Intl
659
580
13.7%
17.0%
-3.3%
WW
1,348
1,087
24.1%
25.8%
-1.7%
WOMEN'S HEALTH
US
4
3
32.0%
32.0%
-
Intl
228
222
2.5%
8.9%
-6.4%
WW
232
225
2.9%
9.2%
-6.3%
WOUND CARE / OTHER
US
119
102
17.0%
17.0%
-
Intl
52
53
-1.2%
1.9%
-3.1%
WW
171
155
10.7%
11.8%
-1.1%
TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH
US
1,740
1,438
21.0%
21.0%
-
Intl
1,885
1,880
0.3%
3.9%
-3.6%
WW
$ 3,625
3,318
9.2%
11.3%
-2.1%
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2)
IMMUNOLOGY
US
$ 2,410
2,163
11.4%
11.4%
-
Intl
1,228
1,088
12.8%
16.3%
-3.5%
WW
3,638
3,251
11.9%
13.1%
-1.2%
REMICADE
US
625
774
-19.3%
-19.3%
-
US Exports (5)
110
76
44.3%
44.3%
-
Intl
256
252
1.5%
5.2%
-3.7%
WW
990
1,102
-10.2%
-9.3%
-0.9%
SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
US
272
263
3.4%
3.4%
-
Intl
258
261
-1.2%
2.6%
-3.8%
WW
529
524
1.1%
3.0%
-1.9%
STELARA
US
1,217
882
37.9%
37.9%
-
Intl
603
523
15.2%
18.3%
-3.1%
WW
1,819
1,405
29.5%
30.6%
-1.1%
TREMFYA
US
187
168
11.5%
11.5%
-
Intl
109
49
*
*
*
WW
296
217
36.4%
37.3%
-0.9%
OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
US
-
-
-
-
-
Intl
3
3
-6.9%
-5.6%
-1.3%
WW
3
3
-6.9%
-5.6%
-1.3%
INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
436
357
22.3%
22.3%
-
Intl
483
489
-1.2%
2.7%
-3.9%
WW
920
846
8.7%
11.0%
-2.3%
EDURANT / rilpivirine
US
12
12
0.6%
0.6%
-
Intl
212
199
6.4%
9.2%
-2.8%
WW
224
211
6.1%
8.7%
-2.6%
PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
US
396
315
25.5%
25.5%
-
Intl
184
208
-11.6%
-6.4%
-5.2%
WW
579
523
10.8%
12.8%
-2.0%
OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
29
30
-3.4%
-3.4%
-
Intl
87
82
6.7%
10.2%
-3.5%
WW
116
112
4.0%
6.6%
-2.6%
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
NEUROSCIENCE
US
748
723
3.3%
3.3%
-
Intl
910
905
0.5%
3.0%
-2.5%
WW
1,658
1,629
1.8%
3.1%
-1.3%
CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
US
52
97
-46.1%
-46.1%
-
Intl
118
116
1.5%
3.6%
-2.1%
WW
171
214
-20.1%
-19.0%
-1.1%
INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
US
544
483
12.6%
12.6%
-
Intl
339
307
10.3%
13.2%
-2.9%
WW
883
790
11.7%
12.9%
-1.2%
RISPERDAL CONSTA
US
76
77
-0.3%
-0.3%
-
Intl
94
102
-8.7%
-5.9%
-2.8%
WW
170
179
-5.1%
-3.5%
-1.6%
OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
US
75
66
12.5%
12.5%
-
Intl
360
379
-5.1%
-3.1%
-2.0%
WW
435
446
-2.5%
-0.8%
-1.7%
ONCOLOGY
US
1,175
962
22.1%
22.1%
-
Intl
1,839
1,556
18.2%
21.7%
-3.5%
WW
3,013
2,518
19.7%
21.8%
-2.1%
DARZALEX
US
463
352
31.8%
31.8%
-
Intl
474
277
70.9%
76.8%
-5.9%
WW
937
629
49.0%
51.6%
-2.6%
ERLEADA(6)
US
119
58
*
*
-
Intl
24
3
*
*
*
WW
143
61
*
*
*
IMBRUVICA
US
432
349
23.9%
23.9%
-
Intl
599
435
37.8%
42.3%
-4.5%
WW
1,031
784
31.6%
34.1%
-2.5%
VELCADE
US
-
-
-
-
-
Intl
108
263
-59.0%
-58.2%
-0.8%
WW
108
263
-59.0%
-58.2%
-0.8%
ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
US
139
185
-25.2%
-25.2%
-
Intl
552
494
11.7%
14.3%
-2.6%
WW
690
679
1.6%
3.5%
-1.9%
OTHER ONCOLOGY(6)
US
22
18
20.1%
20.1%
-
Intl
82
84
-2.7%
0.6%
-3.3%
WW
104
102
1.3%
4.1%
-2.8%
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US
486
430
13.0%
13.0%
-
Intl
260
226
14.9%
17.8%
-2.9%
WW
745
656
13.7%
14.7%
-1.0%
OPSUMIT
US
229
172
33.0%
33.0%
-
Intl
160
133
20.2%
23.3%
-3.1%
WW
389
306
27.4%
28.8%
-1.4%
UPTRAVI
US
212
176
20.7%
20.7%
-
Intl
38
22
70.2%
75.0%
-4.8%
WW
250
198
26.2%
26.8%
-0.6%
OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION(6)
US
44
82
-45.9%
-45.9%
-
Intl
62
71
-12.4%
-10.7%
-1.7%
WW
106
152
-30.4%
-29.6%
-0.8%
CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
US
806
947
-14.9%
-14.9%
-
Intl
354
398
-11.0%
-8.7%
-2.3%
WW
1,160
1,345
-13.8%
-13.1%
-0.7%
XARELTO
US
527
542
-2.7%
-2.7%
-
Intl
-
-
-
-
-
WW
527
542
-2.7%
-2.7%
-
INVOKANA / INVOKAMET
US
117
154
-23.6%
-23.6%
-
Intl
58
49
18.6%
20.9%
-2.3%
WW
175
202
-13.5%
-12.9%
-0.6%
PROCRIT / EPREX
US
76
148
-48.5%
-48.5%
-
Intl
79
78
0.4%
1.9%
-1.5%
WW
155
226
-31.6%
-31.0%
-0.6%
OTHER
US
85
104
-18.0%
-18.0%
-
Intl
217
271
-19.7%
-17.1%
-2.6%
WW
302
374
-19.2%
-17.4%
-1.8%
TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL
US
6,061
5,582
8.6%
8.6%
-
Intl
5,073
4,662
8.8%
12.0%
-3.2%
WW
$ 11,134
10,244
8.7%
10.1%
-1.4%
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)
INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
US
365
343
6.6%
6.6%
-
Intl
362
389
-6.9%
-5.1%
-1.8%
WW
727
732
-0.6%
0.4%
-1.0%
ORTHOPAEDICS
US
1,250
1,318
-5.2%
-5.2%
-
Intl
788
885
-11.0%
-8.5%
-2.5%
WW
2,038
2,204
-7.5%
-6.5%
-1.0%
HIPS
US
206
213
-3.6%
-3.6%
-
Intl
132
148
-11.2%
-8.4%
-2.8%
WW
337
361
-6.7%
-5.6%
-1.1%
KNEES
US
214
223
-4.2%
-4.2%
-
Intl
130
146
-11.4%
-8.9%
-2.5%
WW
343
369
-7.0%
-6.1%
-0.9%
TRAUMA
US
407
417
-2.3%
-2.3%
-
Intl
247
268
-8.0%
-5.3%
-2.7%
WW
654
685
-4.5%
-3.5%
-1.0%
SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER(7)
US
423
465
-8.9%
-8.9%
-
Intl
280
323
-13.3%
-11.1%
-2.2%
WW
703
788
-10.7%
-9.8%
-0.9%
SURGERY
US
844
1,001
-15.7%
-15.7%
-
Intl
1,257
1,394
-9.8%
-6.7%
-3.1%
WW
2,100
2,395
-12.3%
-10.5%
-1.8%
ADVANCED
US
381
404
-5.7%
-5.7%
-
Intl
567
576
-1.6%
1.6%
-3.2%
WW
948
980
-3.3%
-1.4%
-1.9%
GENERAL(6)
US
463
597
-22.5%
-22.5%
-
Intl
690
818
-15.7%
-12.6%
-3.1%
WW
1,153
1,414
-18.5%
-16.8%
-1.7%
VISION
US
439
446
-1.6%
-1.6%
-
Intl
628
682
-8.0%
-6.4%
-1.6%
WW
1,067
1,129
-5.5%
-4.5%
-1.0%
CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
US
346
321
7.7%
7.7%
-
Intl
467
502
-7.0%
-5.4%
-1.6%
WW
814
824
-1.3%
-0.3%
-1.0%
SURGICAL
US
93
125
-25.5%
-25.5%
-
Intl
160
180
-11.0%
-9.2%
-1.8%
WW
253
305
-16.9%
-15.9%
-1.0%
TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES
US
2,898
3,109
-6.8%
-6.8%
-
Intl
3,034
3,350
-9.4%
-6.9%
-2.5%
WW
$ 5,932
6,459
-8.2%
-6.9%
-1.3%
Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures,
* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
(5) Reported as U.S. sales
(2) Unaudited
(6) Refer to supplemental schedule
(3) Previously referred to as Consumer
(7) Previously referred to as Spine & Other
(4) Previously referred to as Beauty
Supplemental Schedule
2018
2019
2019
Full Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT(1)
ERLEADA(2)
US
124
58
62
74
103
297
Intl
-
3
7
12
13
35
WW
124
61
69
86
116
332
OTHER ONCOLOGY(2)
US
104
18
16
17
19
70
Intl
362
84
85
83
84
336
WW
466
102
101
100
104
407
2018
2019
2019
Full Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Pulmonary Hypertension
OTHER PAH(3)
US
353
82
61
36
26
205
Intl
342
71
78
61
62
272
WW
695
152
140
96
88
476
2018
2019
2019
Full Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT(1)
GENERAL SURGERY(4)
US
2,468
597
530
531
534
2,192
Intl
3,431
818
794
769
834
3,215
WW
5,899
1,414
1,325
1,301
1,366
5,406
Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding.
(1) Unaudited
(2) ERLEADA was previously included in Other Oncology
(3) Other PAH is inclusive of TRACLEER, which was previously disclosed separately
(4) General Surgery is inclusive of Specialty Surgery, which was previously disclosed separately