Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Expanding Janssen's Leadership in Novel Treatments for Autoimmune Diseases

$6.5 Billion Acquisition Through an All-Cash Tender Offer of $52.50 Per Momenta Share Lead Asset Nipocalimab Provides Opportunity for Janssen to Deliver Transformative Treatments in Autoantibody-Driven Autoimmune Diseases Momenta's Cambridge, Massachusetts, Presence Increases J&J Footprint and Capabilities in Key Innovation Hub