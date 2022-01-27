(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

 By Johnson & Johnson

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 23rd, Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visit the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-citis-2022-virtual-healthcare-conference-301470256.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.