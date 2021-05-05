SALEM, N.H., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACCESS Manufacturing Systems is excited to announce the 'Spring Into 3D' Private Showcase, scheduled for May and June 2021. This will be the first opportunity since early 2020 to personally experience the power of the largest online fleet of industrial 3D printers in the world.
"With the disruption of global supply chains, due to the pandemic, manufacturers have been challenged like never before. We, as a company, have also been challenged to safely get this technology in front of the very people who need it most," said David Dulong, founder and president of ACCESS Manufacturing Systems. "Now, after an entire year of social distancing, we are beyond excited for attendees to not only get their eyes on the simplicity of the CAD-to-3D-printed-part process, but most importantly to get their actual hands on the physical 3D-printed parts . . . that's when the 'wow' moment happens."
Private demonstrations for the 'Spring Into 3D' Showcase will be scheduled by appointment only, providing attendees with a more personalized experience, via live or virtual 45-minute sessions. The event format prioritizes attendee safety, per operating under CDC COVID-19 Safety Guidelines.
Attendees will also have an exclusive 'first look' at the new adaptive manufacturing platform, Blacksmith, which connects part design, production, and inspection with a powerful AI, while cutting waste and accelerating time-to-market.
"The pandemic may have slowed the world, but it certainly did not slow innovation. Many advancements have been made to the Markforged ecosystem in the last year," said Joe Lagennusa, national sales manager at ACCESS Manufacturing Systems. "Blacksmith, itself, marks the first step on the journey toward the future of adaptive manufacturing. So, there's no time to waste in educating manufacturers on how they can fortify in-house supply chains and fast-track automation using this technology."
Live and virtual sessions are available throughout May and June 2021, by appointment only.
Attendees will review the trends in manufacturing, learn about the innovative metal printing process using Atomic Diffusion Technology, and hear real-world customer 3D applications that prove their return-on-investment.
Click Here to learn more and schedule your appointment.
All attendees will have the chance to win a Raffle Prize, (valued at $200). Attendees will also walk away with a personalized ROI Report and tips on identifying 3D-printing opportunities on the production line, along with complimentary giveaways.
Markforged 3D printers can print parts in stainless steel, tool steel, copper, Inconel, onyx, fiberglass, carbon fiber, Kevlar and more.
Throughout 2020, ACCESS and Markforged have featured various companies that have added Markforged 3D printing systems to their production line.
RPG Industries, Inc., a full-service manufacturer working with automotive, aerospace, and oil industry clients, decided to bring in a Markforged Metal X system and a Mark Two professional-series 3D printer, which has been used for a wide array of applications. "When I saw the technology and the price point, I knew that the Metal X would be a good fit for our company," said Robert Ginsburg, president, RPG Industries, Inc.
Similarly, Global window and door hardware manufacturer, Caldwell Manufacturing, use their Metal and Carbon Fiber 3D printers for both R&D and in-house tooling. With a Metal X and several carbon fiber 3D printers, Caldwell has reduced turnover and increased profits with Markforged.
Additionally, Saskatoon-based metal fabrication company, Lean Machine, has used Markforged 3D printing for production. Lean Machine specializes in custom machining primarily for the commercial transportation and mining sector. To keep costs down and reduce the wear and tear on parts, the team turned to Markforged 3D printing technology for lean production. "We found Markforged by researching for the best printers out there for commercial and industrial quality printing," said Josh Grasby, R&D engineer at Lean Machine.
To take advantage of the 'Spring Into 3D' Private Showcase, contact ACCESS Manufacturing Systems directly at: (603)890-5488 Ext. 1.
About ACCESS:
ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. is the largest CAMWorks® reseller in the world. For more than 30 years, ACCESS has delivered best-in-class manufacturing software and accessories, along with unsurpassed industry expertise, to thousands of companies across the nation. Since 1995, ACCESS has been honored several times as the CAMWorks Worldwide Top Sales Partner of The Year; including 2018 and 2019. Today, ACCESS has successfully expanded into the additive manufacturing market. With the most recent advancements taking place in 3D printing, ACCESS provides customers with alternative, cutting-edge and affordable, end-to-end 3D printing manufacturing solutions. Our extensive industry knowledge has allowed our customers to enhance their machining operations by reducing setup time, doubling machine capacity, and improving overall quality. To gain ACCESS to the most qualified team of CAM experts in the industry, please visit accessmfgsys.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Christine DiStefano, Access Manufacturing Systems, 603-890-5488, christined@accessmfgsys.com
SOURCE Access Manufacturing Systems