Industry experts will converge at Empowering Beyond Summit 2022 on May 9th and 10th for an exclusive, immersive experience. Top speakers from the Fortune 1000 will share their inspiring thought leadership and visionary goals for harnessing the unlimited potential of digital transformation. Guests will exchange ideas, share in future-centric conversations and network among peers at Terranea Resort, the premier oceanfront destination on the Southern California coast. Empowering Beyond 2022 promises to be an extraordinary and unforgettable event.
LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 50 top-rated speakers and senior executives from the Fortune 1000 will share their powerful thought leadership and innovative worldviews at Empowering Beyond Summit 2022 on May 9th-10th at the luxurious Terranea Resort in Ranchos Palos Verdes. EBS22 will bring together an exclusive community of trailblazers and the most powerful minds from leading global enterprises. It's an incredible opportunity to ideate with and gain valuable insights from today's brightest business superstars at our 8th flagship summit.
EBS22, "Quantum Acceleration: Journey to the Imagination Age," promises to be an immersive and captivating experience. Listen to inspiring keynotes, engage in thought-provoking fireside chats and exchange perspectives with your peers in motivating breakout sessions. At EBS22, network and build relationships with industry pioneers, all while enjoying scenic views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island. It's a one-of-a-kind opportunity for meaningful networking with a line-up of exciting social events. Empowering Beyond 2022 is a top-notch, can't-miss event.
Explore our featured speakers below:
Avasant CEO & Chairman, Kevin S. Parikh, a modern visionary, best-selling author, and industry thought leader, pilots a futuristic journey to the imagination age in his keynote talk on day 2 of Empowering Beyond. Kevin will share his ingenuity and predictions for the world ahead. For the first time, he will reveal, in-depth, his inspired concepts for the future of work, and the way we live, engage, and interact in the Omniverse. "The Omniverse can unlock three times the value for consumers and producers. It represents the next stage of engagement, surpassing the Omnichannel."
With 17+ years' experience designing and leading cyber/information security, risk management, operational compliance, and program management organizations for Fortune 500 companies, AEG SVP & CISO, Trina Ford will share unique and exciting views on effectively preparing for cyberwarfare and securing the digital frontier.
A lifelong inventor, CEO of Ring and leading entrepreneur, Jamie Siminoff created the world's first Wi-Fi video doorbell while working in his garage in 2011. Be inspired by Jamie who shares his personal journey and expert guidelines on building a business for lasting success, in the closing keynote on day 1 of the summit.
Soyal Momin, the VP and Chief Analytics Officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services, is an accomplished health plan executive with extensive experience developing and leading enterprise informatics and clinical data integration efforts. Soyal brings over 17 years of valuable experience to day 2 of the summit, as he explores the power of data and its role in unlocking value through predictive analytics and hyper-personalization.
Ted Ross, a multi- award-winning Chief Information Officer & General Manager for the City of Los Angeles Information Technology Agency, is at EBS22 to share important lessons from the field and how to promote new value and achieve customer-centricty through innovation.
Bharat Amin is the EVP & Chief Information Officer at Huntington Ingalls Industries with over 30 years of experience in IT function in Aerospace & Defense and Consumer Goods companies. Skilled in developing strategic vision, transformation roadmaps, and high-performance teams, Bharat's keynote will explore uncertainty and leadership and how to prepare for operational excellence and resiliency.
SVP Global Shared Services & Head of Global RPA/AI COE at Equifax, Jairo Quiros, is an experienced IT professional with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry. Jairo leads a captivating fireside chat on accelerating digital transformation through AI and hyper automation.
Our closing talk features Sidney Prescott, Global Head of Intelligent Automation at Spotify. Sidney steers a robust portfolio of automation implementations around the world, via onshore & offshore engineering teams, including direct oversight of external consulting partners. Given her extensive background in digital transformation, Sidney is expertly positioned to lead the conversation on the age of AI and the art of the possible.
About Empowering Beyond
Avasant's Empowering Beyond Events brings together industry leaders to address hot topic issues that matter most to enterprises. These engaging events offer the incredible opportunity to gain insight into emergent business solutions and hear industry experts sharing firsthand accounts of the challenges and successes that are progressing business forward.
Visit Empowering Beyond Summit 2022 for updates on speakers, sessions, and more. Check out our EBS22 Speakers to view the industry visionaries slated to speak. and take a look at our Agenda-at-a-Glance.
About Avasant
Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible, client-based solutions.
Our seasoned professionals have an average of 20 years of industry-honed expertise, having conducted more than 1,000 engagements in over 50 countries. Avasant's next-generation consulting and advisory methods have made it the top-ranked firm in its class, with recognition from numerous organizations, including: Vault, NOA, IAOP, and the Wall Street Journal.
Avasant's engagement in the global market has inspired a strong commitment to community and purpose. Avasant Foundation supports technology and skill development programs to create employment opportunities for youth across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
