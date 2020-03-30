LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week NINJIO officially announces the addition of Jon Lovitz, storied Hollywood actor and recognizable voice for nearly 30 years, to its roster of talent.
Stories play an integral role in spreading knowledge and ideas across borders, and they are an effective way to educate people about culture and history. They're also important vehicles for generating awareness about nuanced topics because stories are more engaging than a news report or a factsheet; they pull people in by building empathy and presenting information in an engrossing and coherent way.
With that idea in mind, NINJIO has spent the last several years producing Hollywood-inspired, micro-learning videos that teach employees and their families how to stay safe online. Using stories that are ripped from the headlines, and turning them into engaging, animated character-driven content, NINJIO has empowered millions of individuals and simultaneously prevented thousands of cyberattacks on global companies.
"Jon is a beloved actor, and his career has ranged from live comedy and film to television and animated characters," says Zack Schuler, founder and CEO of NINJIO. "By making him a core part of the talent behind our story-driven content, we believe employees and their families will benefit from his ability to engage audiences across the globe."
Lovitz will make his debut as a "forensics official" for April's security awareness episode. He will subsequently appear in several NINJIO AWARE episodes and will play recurring character "Clark" in NINJIO HR episodes, launching later this year.
Adds Lovitz: "When Zack told me what they've been up to, and how NINJIO is helping all of these companies and their families stay safe online, I was happy to be a part of this fight against the bad actors."
About NINJIO
NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyberthreats. It was founded in July 2015 by I.T. services industry leader, Zack Schuler. Today, NINJIO creates 3 to 4 minute Hollywood style-micro learning videos that teach organizations, employees, and families how not to get hacked. They serve some of the largest companies in the world, and have changed the behavior of hundreds of thousands of people through engaging, emotionally-driven storytelling.
About Jon Lovitz
Jonathan Michael Lovitz is an American actor, comedian, and singer. He is best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1985 to 1990. He starred as Jay Sherman in The Critic and has appeared in numerous other television series and films including Big, A League of Their Own, The Wedding Singer, Rat Race, and Benchwarmers. Currently, he appears on the game show Funny You Should Ask on CBS, travels across the U.S. for his live comedy tour, makes special appearances for television shows like SNL, and continues voice acting for The Simpsons, NINJIO, and others.
