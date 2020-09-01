ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes today announced that Jonathan DeCarlo has been promoted to chief financial officer. DeCarlo, who has served as vice president and controller, is replacing Brian Hochheimer, who is retiring after 15 years at Emmes.
Dr. Anne Lindblad, president and chief executive officer, said, "Jon has been a key player in Emmes' growth and success. His technical skills, high levels of integrity and honesty, and vision, have earned the trust and respect from all those with whom he works. We are thrilled to have him as our new chief financial officer. I am extremely confident Emmes will be in excellent hands under Jon's leadership."
She added, "I want to thank Brian Hochheimer for his outstanding service to me and the company. He was instrumental in the success of our international expansion; our revenue and profit growth; and our employee expansion and engagement. These successes, combined with his community and nonprofit activism, earned Brian the Washington Business Journal's C-Suite Awards recognition last year."
Jonathan DeCarlo, a Certified Public Accountant, has 14 years of financial and accounting management experience and has worked for both privately owned and publicly traded companies. In 2009, he became assistant controller at International Resources Group, a public company and, three years later, joined Emmes as its controller. In January 2019, he was named a corporate vice president, leading a team of 20 employees.
He holds a B.S. degree in finance from the University of Maryland and has completed the University of Chicago's Executive Program for Prospective CFOs. He is also a graduate of the 2018 class of Leadership Montgomery.
DeCarlo noted, "It's an honor to be named chief financial officer, especially at this time in Emmes' evolution. My goal is to help support our plans to accelerate global growth and to bring a fresh approach to partnering with the leaders of our organization to achieve measurable goals and manage the investments needed to move the company forward."
About Emmes
Emmes is a leading Contract Research Organization working with both public and private sector organizations. We collaborate with our clients to produce valued, trusted scientific research, and our team members are passionate about making a difference in the quality of human health. Emmes has supported more than a thousand studies across a diverse range of diseases since our formation in 1977. Our research is contributing to a healthier world. For more information, visit the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.