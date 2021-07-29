BELOIT, Wis., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David N. McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank and Trust (FNBT), is pleased to announce the election of Jonathan (Jon) J. Schlemmer to the Board of Directors.
A graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor Degree in electrical engineering, Schlemmer served as Chief Operating Officer of Regal Beloit, a global manufacturer of electric motors and power transmission components, from 2011 until his retirement in January 2020. He joins the FNBT board with more than thirty years of cross-functional business leadership with both Regal Beloit and General Electric, where he earned a Six Sigma Master Black Belt.
"Jon will bring a new perspective to our Board of Directors," said McCoy. "We welcome his breadth of expertise in operational leadership, and look forward to his contributions to the future growth of First National Bank and Trust."
Active in the community, Jon has been a board member with United Way Blackhawk Region (UWBR) for the past six years and served as the UWBR board chair for three consecutive terms. Jon and his wife Lori live in Roscoe, Illinois and have two grown children, Grant and Grace who both reside in the Stateline area.
About First National Bank and Trust:
First National Bank and Trust Company is a family-focused, community bank headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. Chartered in 1882, First National Bank and Trust has grown to be a leading financial services institution offering products and services for consumers and businesses, as well as trust, retirement services, investment management, brokerage and insurance. We now serve nearly 30,000 households in 13 communities and 16 locations in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois with assets of approximately $1.4 billion. We treat our customers, employees, shareholders and communities like family, with a goal of helping all our families succeed. Providing Sound Advice and delivering an exceptional experience has positioned First National Bank and Trust as a Stateline leader in the industry. For additional information, visit http://www.bankatfirstnational.com.
First National Bank and Trust: "Give us a try. We'll treat you like family."
