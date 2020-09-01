BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vee24, the world leader in intelligent conversational multi-experience solutions, announced today that Jordan's Furniture has chosen the Vee24 platform to enhance its customer service and sales capabilities with live engagement including AI-powered ChatBOTs, Live Messaging and Video Chat. Additionally, as Jordan's continues to grow their digital strategy to fit evolving customer needs, the company plans to expand the online and remote shopping experience with Vee24's rich suite of marketing, sales, and customer service engagement tools.
Jordan's chose Vee24 for its comprehensive suite of engagement options and collaboration tools. Vee24 is a future-proof partner in Jordan's digital transformation that will enable the company to scale its customer service and online shopping experience as needed.
"Jordan's Furniture is famous for its unmatched, in-store experience. Vee24 is proud to work with them to extend that experience online, using our conversational engagement tools to expand customer service and omnichannel sales capabilities," said Priya Iyer, CEO of Vee24. "Vee24 tools will help Jordan's provide sales and service via Customer Assist AI ChatBOTs, as well as live and asynchronous chat. Customers will also be able to connect with in-store furniture experts via live video chat to co-browse across multiple channels which will increase customer satisfaction and drive sales."
Jordan's hosts a customer service team of more than 40 members at its Taunton, MA headquarters, helping existing customers with questions about warrantees, appointments, deliveries, and pickups via telephone and email. Vee24 will help Jordan's extend its customer service experience online by deploying AI Customer AssistBOTs and live and asynchronous messaging for order tracking, to answer FAQs, and respond to service inquiries efficiently. This new experience allows customers to engage with Jordan's via the digital tools they prefer and getting the information they need where and when they want it. In addition, Jordan's will use VeeStudio for live remote sales, enabling customers to chat via video with in-store sales associates, who can provide expert advice and show products on the showroom floor to customers sitting in the comfort of their own home.
"Jordan's Furniture has always focused on providing a best-in-class, in-store experience, and we're excited to work with Vee24 to wow our customers with excellent online service and sales," says Joni Petrozelli, Jordan's Furniture's Director of E-Commerce. "The Vee24 platform will allow Jordan's to lead the furniture industry in providing responsive, multi-channel customer service and will bolster our remote shopping experience as customers' needs shift in the new economic climate."
Jordan's customer service team supports millions of online visitors and handles hundreds of thousands of telephone calls every year. Vee24 tools will streamline these inquiries and increase the ability to respond quickly and accurately while also helping Jordan's Furniture increase operational efficiencies and deliver the in-store experience for their online shoppers.
About Jordan's Furniture
Jordan's Furniture, the premiere furniture and mattress retailer in New England, has one of highest grossing sales per square foot records in The United States. With indoor features like Beantown, Sunbrella IMAX 3D Theaters, a 4-level ropes course, indoor water shows, an iconic holiday village display, and full-service restaurants, Jordan's Furniture is the leader in combining entertainment with shopping. Store locations are destinations, with the average time spent on-site over double the industry average. Customer Service at Jordan's is paramount. Jordan's 1200 employees, the "J-Team", excel at providing an unparalleled shopping experience. Established over 100 years ago and starting as a family business, Jordan's Furniture is a community leader in their markets and believes in giving back to the community through charitable partnerships. They currently have seven store locations including Avon MA, Natick MA, Reading MA, Nashua NH, Warwick, RI, New Haven CT and South Portland ME, along with a Distribution Center in Taunton, MA.
About Vee24
Vee24 is the world leader in live engagement solutions and brings a unique blend of technical know-how, customer insight, and best practices to deliver the next chapter in customer engagement. Vee24 is headquartered in Boston, MA with European headquarters in Macclesfield, England. Vee24 supports many top industry brands in the financial, retail, automotive and high-tech sectors. www.vee24.com
