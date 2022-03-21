PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce that Jose Jimenez has joined the company as vice president and director of life sciences in Gilbane's Mid-Atlantic division, based in the Philadelphia, PA office. In this role, Jose will support Gilbane's life sciences clients across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, DC and Virginia.
Jose is a construction executive with ample experience in all stages of the project development process including pre-construction, procurement, implementation, start-up and turnover. His 22 years of experience includes directing major capital programs involving new building construction, building additions, and renovations of active cGMP manufacturing and research facilities. Jose's experience also includes medical device manufacturing and healthcare facilities. In his previous executive leadership roles, he has led staff and services of projects in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area, as well as overall business unit operations in Puerto Rico. Recently, Jose leveraged design-build delivery to manage the construction of prefabricated modular cleanroom systems across the United States, Canada and Latin America. He's worked with clients such as Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Penn Medicine on a range of facility types including oral solid dosage, parenteral and biologics, and cell and gene therapy, as well as research and development labs, vivariums and bulk chemical/API plants.
"We're excited to welcome Jose's leadership and collaborative approach to our Mid-Atlantic division," said Paul J. Choquette III, executive vice president and Mid-Atlantic division leader, Gilbane Building Company. "Clean rooms, cell and gene therapy labs and other pharmaceutical facilities require quick delivery to get products in the hands of people who need them. Jose will provide our current and future clients the specialized experience they need to quickly build these complex facilities."
"Since my days at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, which is near Gilbane's headquarters, I've held the company in high regard for their dedication to excellence and inclusive culture," said Jose Jimenez. "I'm excited to join a company committed to these values. I plan to begin meeting with our current and prospective clients to identify opportunities for Gilbane to support their speed to patient goals, with a focus on safely delivering quality facilities."
Jose will be based in Gilbane's Philadelphia office with frequent travel to Gilbane's other Mid-Atlantic offices in Baltimore, MD and Arlington, VA. He earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico. He is fluent in Spanish and English and has spoken on topics such as "Building Cleanrooms at Warp Speed" for the American Pharmaceutical Review and "Rapid Cleanroom Builds for COVID-19 Facilities: Lessons Learned" for Pharma's Almanac. Jose is a member of both the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) Delaware Valley chapter and the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) Mid-Atlantic chapter.
