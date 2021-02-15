ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlas Roofing Corporation is proud to announce the promotions of Josh Eaker and Josh VanDusky to the shared role of National Contractor Program Manager.
Eaker, who is based in Florida, and VanDusky, who is based in New York, will work directly with the Southern and Northern ProForce teams, respectively. Both promoted from the position of sales representatives for Atlas, Eaker and VanDusky will work cooperatively with Atlas marketing vendor partners and the Atlas Roofing marketing department, coordinating and hosting training and builder programs and promotional opportunities. They will also represent Atlas at national shows and events.
"Josh and Josh work well together and represent the necessary skills and spirit needed for this new and exciting position," says Stephanie Daniels, national director of business development for Atlas. "We are thrilled to have them at the ready to serve our ProForce teams."
As part of their positions, Eaker and VanDusky will also oversee training for the residential sales teams on the use of contractor tools, warranty programs and rewards programs, among others. They will also work to develop Atlas contractor programs and enhance key contractor partnerships, and will be the main training leads at contractor events.
About Atlas Roofing
Atlas is an innovative, customer-oriented provider of asphalt shingles, roof underlayments, rigid expanded polystyrene and polyiso insulation, geofoam, cold chain, protective packaging, lost foam, and cutting-edge coated and paper facers and underlayments for a diverse set of markets. Atlas has grown from a single asphalt shingle manufacturing facility to 36 facilities in North America with worldwide product distribution. Products from the company's four major divisions, Polyiso Roof & Wall Insulation, Shingle & Underlayment, Molded Products, and Web Technologies, are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities and shipped from its network of manufacturing plants and distribution facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
For more information, please visit http://www.atlasroofing.com.
