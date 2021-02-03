COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national non-profit public charity, today welcomed Josh Sell as a member of its board of trustees, serving a three-year term.
Sell is the Executive Vice President & Chief Supply Chain Officer at Quality Supply Chain Cooperative, Inc. (QSCC), which is a 501(c)(3) that operates the supply chain of The Wendy's Company.
"I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve on the board of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption," said Sell. "Having been associated with the Wendy's® family for over 15 years, the Foundation and its mission are something I am not only familiar with, but very passionate about."
"Understanding supplier relationships is essential to continue growing support for the Foundation's work within the Wendy's system. When these individuals and companies learn about the Foundation's mission, they are energized to get involved," said Joe Turner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Sun Management and chair of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's board of trustees. "Josh's role at QSCC will help us engage this generous and passionate group."
Through its signature program, Wendy's Wonderful Kids®, the Foundation provides funding and establishes innovative co-investment partnerships with states to support the hiring of adoption recruiters who implement an evidence-based, child-focused recruitment model. This model has been proven to be up to three times more effective at finding adoptive homes for children who have been lingering in foster care the longest.
"Josh is truly dedicated to raising awareness of our mission across the Wendy's system of suppliers," said Rita Soronen, President & CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. "He will be a critical addition to our board to inform the continued expansion of our Wendy's Wonderful Kids program."
Before joining QSCC, Sell worked for the Independent Purchasing Cooperative and Wendy's International. He also serves as a board member for the Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Sell is a graduate of The Ohio State University.
About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit public charity dedicated exclusively to finding permanent homes for the more than 150,000 children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Created by Wendy's® founder Dave Thomas who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. To learn more, visit davethomasfoundation.org.
Media Contact
Mary Ellen Smalley, Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, 614-264-4319, maryellen_smalley@davethomasfoundation.org
SOURCE Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption