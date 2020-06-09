NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD today announced that accomplished journalist and senior digital content executive Leah Gentry has joined the organization as Group Vice President, Content.
Gentry joins WebMD with rich experience in digital strategy and audience engagement. Her career spans Fortune 50 companies and startups across media, communications technology, and publishing, including positions at the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times Company, and USAA.
Gentry's appointment comes as WebMD continues its transformation from health information website to health information platform by forging deeper connections with consumers. Gentry will lead content strategy development and many aspects of the WebMD editorial teams.
"I've worked with Leah before and she's a dynamo," said Bob Brisco, CEO of WebMD. "She has great editorial judgement, a penchant for product, cares deeply about mission, and enables teams to get stuff done. I'm confident that Leah will help accelerate WebMD's evolution."
Gentry will report to WebMD SVP of Operations Beth Buehler while also working closely with WebMD SVP of Consumer Services Steve Peraino and WebMD CEO Bob Brisco.
About WebMD
WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.
About Internet Brands
Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.