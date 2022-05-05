On May 9th and 10th, industry executives, thought leaders, and pioneers of innovation will converge at the Terranea Resort, poised above the Pacific on the beautiful Palos Verdes Peninsula, for Avasant's Empowering Beyond Summit 2022. This year's event, which promises to be an immersive and unforgettable experience, takes you on a journey to The Imagination Age where all things are made possible through unrestrained creativity and the power of technology.
LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Avasant's Empowering Beyond Summit 2022, on May 9th and 10th, over 50 speakers from the Fortune 1000 will share their visionary insights, offer unique guidance, and inspire ingenuity. This annual flagship event, held at the stunning Terranea Resort, brings together an exclusive community of C-level executives and thought leaders from top-tier global enterprises for an immersive two (2) day experience, and is an exceptional opportunity for new world leaders to connect, ideate and collaborate.
In today's world, as we accelerate towards new digital frontiers, entire industry value chains are being rewired and businesses must re-invent themselves to stay competitive and relevant. Stepping into new territory has never been easy, but with the power of disruptive technologies and an ecosystem of partners, possibilities are limitless. Immersive technologies and transformational business models are paving the path to the future of sustainable and equitable growth.
"We have curated Empowering Beyond Summit as a unique forum for global technology and business thought leaders to come together and share insights about the latest disruptive trends that will reshape our collective future", said Anupam Govil, Managing Partner and Summit Chair. "Covering a broad range of topics from Rise of Digital Banks to Re-imagining businesses in the Metaverse, this conference sets the future direction for the technology and digital services industry."
The hyper-convergence of AI, IoT, 5G, the Metaverse, NFT and digital avatars has engineered a future of enhanced creativity and innovation: The Imagination Age. Synergizing these elements, to create intrinsically richer experiences and business paradigms, will leverage digital foundations and technological omnipresence, give rise to networks of mega companies and evolve the human experience.
According to Avasant Chairman and CEO, Kevin S. Parikh, "Our theme this year, 'Quantum Acceleration', represents an evolving journey to a world never before imagined. After over two years of restricted global activity and challenges, we will begin to unlock new levels of innovation, new possibilities and inevitably, new realities." Parikh, who delivers the opening keynote "Journey to the Imagination Age", on day two (2) of the Summit, believes that "this industry will pioneer the way in transforming the human experience to regain our lost time, and more importantly, regain our humanity."
About Empowering Beyond
Avasant's Empowering Beyond Summit bring together industry leaders to ideate, connect and collaborate on issues that matter most to enterprises. This annual flagship event offers the incredible opportunity to gain insight into emergent business solutions and hear industry experts sharing first-hand accounts of the challenges and successes that are progressing enterprises forward.
About Avasant
Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible, client-based solutions.
Our seasoned professionals have an average of 20 years of industry-honed expertise, having conducted more than 1,000 engagements in over 50 countries. Avasant's next-generation consulting and advisory methods have made it the top-ranked firm in its class, with recognition from numerous organizations, including: Vault, NOA, IAOP, and the Wall Street Journal.
Avasant's engagement in the global market has inspired a strong commitment to community and purpose. Avasant Foundation supports technology and skill development programs to create employment opportunities for youth across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
