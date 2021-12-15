FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JourneyGuide, Inc., an innovative retirement income planning software provider for financial advisors, announced the renewal and expansion of its strategic enterprise relationship with Ash Brokerage. After partnering with JourneyGuide since 2018, Ash recently expanded the relationship to ensure:
- Advisors using Ash as their brokerage general agency, as well as prospective Ash advisors, will be able to subscribe to JourneyGuide at a significant discount to the regular price.
- All Ash employees will have access to JourneyGuide.
"Ash has truly been an incredible partner", explained Gary Moorman, Head of Business Development & Sales at JourneyGuide. "We are excited to expand this relationship. Ash has always been about serving their advisors by showing them how to best help their clients, and we love being a part of that mission. Further, many Ash retirement consultants have become JourneyGuide experts, which goes a long way in getting the word out about the benefits of JourneyGuide."
"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with JourneyGuide," noted Mike McGlothlin, EVP of Retirement at Ash Brokerage. "We have used their software extensively as we believe it is the best retirement planning product in the marketplace. Ease of use, best-in-class output, annuity integration, not to mention their new lead generation tool, make JourneyGuide a powerful tool for Ash and the thousands of advisors we serve."
Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., JourneyGuide helps advisors improve retirement outcomes for millions of people who rightfully worry about outliving their retirement assets. Designed to incorporate annuities, always with best interest in mind, the software provides an interactive retirement planning experience for advisors and clients to complete together. JourneyGuide improves advisor efficiency and increases client understanding and ownership of their retirement plan, leading to peace of mind.
Ash Brokerage is a brokerage general agency answering the needs of financial professionals nationwide. For life insurance, annuities, long-term care or disability income, Ash provides the tools and, more importantly, the people needed to get the job done right. For more than 50 years, the firm has built its success on strong personal relationships with its clients and partners. Whatever the question. Whatever the need. Ash answers. For more information, visit https://www.ashbrokerage.com.
Media Contact
Gary Moorman, JourneyGuide, Inc., 260-263-0107, glmoorman@journeyguideplanning.com
