WOODBURY, Minn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jozsef Hegedus has been promoted to Branch Manager of Ideal Credit Union's Hugo branch. Hegedus has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining the Ideal CU team in 2018, his roles have varied from Registered Options Trader on the American Stock Exchange to Trust Officer/Manager at Wells Fargo.
Hegedus has an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Fordham University in New York, NY and a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Economic Science in Budapest, Hungary.
He is a frequent volunteer at Second Harvest Heartland where he and other Ideal CU employees pack boxes of food for neighbors in need. In his free time, he enjoys kayaking, biking, and sailing on White Bear Lake with his family.
Hegedus takes over leadership of the Hugo branch from Rachael Jones, who was recently promoted to Branch Manager of Ideal's North St. Paul branch.
Jones has been a part of the Ideal CU team for four years and has an Associate of Arts degree from Century College in White Bear Lake, MN. She has been recognized as a top performer at Ideal and honored for her outstanding dedication and teamwork.
Hegedus and Jones will lead and actively develop all branch operations. Working with branch staff, they will ensure member service continues to exceed our members' expectations. They will also take an active role in the in the Hugo and North St. Paul communities.
"Jozsef and Rachael are proven leaders dedicated to helping Ideal Credit Union's members succeed," said Jay Hall, Ideal CU SVP of Branch Operations. "I am excited to see what they will accomplish in their new roles."
