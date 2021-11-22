MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, JPMA Cares, a charitable organization that improves long-term outcomes for babies and young children, announced Amazon would be honored as the first recipient of its annual Impact Award during the inaugural JPMA Cares Benefit for Babies fundraising event on Dec. 9, 2021.
The Impact Award is a new award that will be given annually to honor a person or organization that has had a significant impact on advancing baby health and safety.
"We are honored to receive this award from JPMA Cares," said Daniel Kingdon, global product trust and international compliance director, Amazon. "This Foundation is making a real impact in the lives of babies and young children, which aligns perfectly with some of our top priorities here at Amazon: keeping all of our customers, especially the littlest ones, safe and healthy. We're looking forward to celebrating with all of the brands we represent in the industry at this year's Benefit."
Amazon will receive the Impact Award and will give remarks at the JPMA Cares Benefit for Babies, which will take place virtually on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. EST. The event will bring together trade, consumer, and media audiences for an impactful evening that will include an announcement of the JPMA Innovation Awards winners, entertainment, a silent auction, party boxes and more.
"Amazon is playing such an important role in improving baby safety across the industry," said Jennifer Mitchell, JPMA chairman of the board and the founding chair of JPMA Cares. "This past year, Amazon worked with the National Highway Safety Administration to embed NHTSA's "Right Seat Campaign," an easy-to-use tool to help customers choose and use the right car seat, directly to all their car seat detail pages. This builds upon their work supporting the American Academy of Pediatrics in promoting safe sleep and speaks to their commitment to baby safety, and many other ongoing initiatives to keep customers safe. We're proud to honor Amazon with the first-ever JPMA Impact Award on behalf of the industry."
Amazon will serve as the presenting sponsor for the inaugural JPMA Cares Benefit for Babies, alongside additional sponsors, BreathableBaby, Baby Delight and Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting, which includes BabyCenter and What to Expect. To attend the Benefit, a limited quantity of tickets are available for purchase HERE.
About JPMA Cares
JPMA Cares contributes to the long-term success of babies and young children by reducing barriers to healthy development, ensuring fundamental needs are met, and promoting a safe and nurturing environment for them to learn and grow. JPMA Cares is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, founded by JPMA (the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association) and supported by the broader baby and children's products industry. Learn more at http://www.jpma.org/jpmacares.
Media Contact
Kelly Voelker, JPMA, 704.769.5537, kvoelker@jpma.org
SOURCE JPMA