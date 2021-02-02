TAVARES, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JSM Airport Services (JAS), a leading Operations/Maintenance firm for airports worldwide, is pleased to announce it has been contracted by Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC to perform full maintenance on the Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.
Maintenance Services will be provided to a total of 30 PBBs. Bridge types include JBT and Thyssen Krupp models. Additional services also include maintenance on preconditioned air units (PCA) and ground power units (GPU) systems.
In the evaluation process, Aerostar assessed the JAS's ability to collaborate and jointly develop operational strategies that benefited both entities. One of JASs operational goals includes enhancing service efficiencies and minimizing cost and risk to the airport. Our airport clients benefit from JAS's commitment to THE POWER OF PARTNERSHIP.
With this awarded contract, JAS continues its targeted mission to be the most trusted PBB operations and maintenance firm. JAS's knowledge combined with its 30 years of aviation experience provides customers the reliability, safety, and expertise our clients expect from their Operations & Maintenance Provider. "JAS is honored to have been selected to perform these services, said John Majewski, JSM & Associates founder and president. Passenger Boarding Bridges are a key component of smooth passenger operations and safety. We are pleased to serve the needs of Puerto Rico residents and the Caribbean traveling public."
About JSM Airport Services:
- A trusted BHS, PBB, & GSE Operations and Maintenance provider – Keeping Airports Moving
- Providing Real Partnerships with our Airport Clients that Ensure Successful BHS/PBB Maintenance and Operations
- Technology Driven to Provide Increased Convenience for our Clients
JSM Airport Services is a premier provider of professional and technical services to the aviation industry, specializing in BHS/PBB operations and maintenance. Leveraging a long, successful history in the aviation community, our value comes from its experienced and highly skilled employees as well as the management team's more than 200 years of combined engagement in the design, manufacturing, engineering, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of BHS and PBBs for airports around the world.
