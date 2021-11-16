TAVARES, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JSM Airport Services (JAS) announces the commencement of its Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract for the inline Baggage Handling System (BHS) at the recently renovated Lubbock Preston Smith International Terminal (LLB). Baggage Handling System Operation, Management, and Maintenance Services include the outbound common-use automated in-line baggage handling system, the inbound baggage handling system, and the slope-plate carousel bag claim devices.
JAS's core business philosophy THE POWER OF PARTNERSHIP™ is a practice we employ to collaborate and jointly develop operational strategies that benefit both parties. JAS's operational goals include enhancing service efficiencies and minimizing cost/risk to the airport and providing a worry-free experience for the traveling public.
With this awarded contract, JAS continues its targeted mission to be the most trusted BHS/PBB operations and maintenance firm in the aviation community. JAS's knowledge combined with its 30 years of aviation experience provides customers the reliability, safety, and expertise they expect from their Operations/Maintenance Provider.
"JSM is honored to have been selected to perform the services, said Mike Conner, President of JAS. Lubbock Preston Smith is an integral part of the Lubbock economy. Similarly, the airport's baggage handling system is a vital element of the airports operation, overall customer satisfaction and passenger safety. We are honored to serve the needs of Lubbock residents and the visiting traveling public."
About JSM Airport Services:
- A trusted BHS, PBB, & GSE Operations and Maintenance provider – Keeping Airports Moving™
- Providing Real Partnerships with our Airport Clients that Ensure Successful BHS/PBB Maintenance and Operations – The Power of Partnership™
- Technology Driven to Provide Increased Convenience for our Clients
JAS is a premier provider of professional and technical services to the aviation industry, specializing in BHS/PBB operations and maintenance. Leveraging a long, successful history in the aviation community, our value comes from its experienced and highly skilled employees as well as the management team's more than 200 years of combined engagement in the design, manufacturing, engineering, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of BHS and PBBs for airports around the world.
Media Contact
Mike DeVesta - Marketing Project Manager, JSM & Associates, +1 (407) 463-0982, mike.devesta@jsmandassociates.com
SOURCE JSM Airport Services