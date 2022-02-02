SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fund administration leader JTC Americas and top 100 U.S. law firm Akerman LLP are teaming up to present an in-depth virtual forum on impact investing. Focused specifically on the hot topic of social impact investing, it will include a wide range of perspectives on this growing sector.
Titled, "Leadership in Social Impact Investing: Attracting Capital and Growing the Industry," the forum will be presented virtually so attendees can join from around the globe without the need for in-person attendance, encouraging a wide range of participants from different parts of the investing world.
Social impact is a major topic of discussion within the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) community and a particular focus for investors, fund managers, developers, and non-profit organizations. A number of funds have embraced the principles of ESG, and with $1 out of every $3 going toward socially responsible investments, the competition for capital is fierce as managers look to provide investors with both attractive financial returns and proven impact results.
The goal of the forum is to address how emerging funds can effectively raise capital for social impact projects while addressing the current challenges of securing capital sources and limitations in how that capital is being used. The panelists will also look at how we can effectively combine (and enhance) social impact capital with the various Public Sector assistance programs to create better Public/Private/Partnership ("P3") models.
The hope is that this important discussion will lead to a better understanding of how the sector can grow and what practices need to be embraced to ensure its continued success.
The event will feature two panel discussions: the first, moderated by JTC's Reid Thomas, will focus on social impact capital and includes speakers such as Glenn Blumhorst, CEO of National Peace Corps Association, Neli Vazquez Rowland, Co-Founder and President of A Safe Haven Foundation, and Benjamin J. Bornstein, Managing Director of Arctaris Impact Investors. The second panel, moderated by Akerman's Michael Bailkin, will focus on expanding the uses of social impact capital and will feature Abteen Vaziri, Managing Director of Brevet Capital, Steven P. Polivy, Chair of Economic Development and Incentives Practice at Akerman LLP, and Robert Hanifin, Project Development Lead at the U.S. Department of Transportation.
JTC Americas, the North American arm of JTC, is a leader in specialty financial administration, serving US markets characterized by high administrative complexity, elevated transaction security needs and challenging compliance requirements. This includes impact and ESG funds like those in Opportunity Zones that benefit from JTC's award-winning eSTAC technology platform, which allows for 24/7 access to fund information and real-time impact reporting.
Akerman has been named one of the top 100 law firms in the United States, with 700 lawyers and business professionals across 24 offices giving the company a global reach. Collaborating with some of the world's most successful enterprises and entrepreneurs, Akerman helps its clients navigate change, seize opportunities, and overcome barriers to innovation and growth while embracing an inclusive culture. The firm's Social Impact program collaborates with clients, community organizations, and other industry stakeholders to advance meaningful change and create better opportunities for the future.
"Working with stakeholders across the social impact world has helped us understand the challenges we currently face and how both the public and private sectors can do more to help disadvantaged communities," said Michael Bailkin of Akerman. "Thought leaders like JTC Americas are showing how targeted development projects, when paired with the right data, can be a big part of the solution."
"As a leader in fund administration for impact investing, we're excited to be teaming up with Akerman to bring together a range of perspectives on social impact," said Reid Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, JTC Americas. "This is an opportunity to share some of what we've learned and gain new insight ourselves as we look to help private funds make a real difference in their communities."
The details of the event are:
Leadership in Social Impact Investing: Attracting Capital and Growing the Industry
A virtual forum with Akerman and JTC Americas
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM EST
To learn more about the event and to RSVP, visit social impact investing virtual forum.
About JTC Americas
JTC Americas is the North American division of JTC, a worldwide leader in financial administration with over 1,200 employees across 26 jurisdictions and a 30-year track record in Private Equity, Fund of Funds, Alternatives, Commercial Real Estate, Debt Funds, and much more. JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. JTC Americas works with JTC's institutional and private clients to provide boutique service with a global reach, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.
JTC Americas is the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, providing bespoke services for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements. This includes tax-advantaged investments (1031 Exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust), Impact & ESG (EB-5, Opportunity Zones) and alternative investments in the US and abroad (AIFM, ManCo, Fund of Funds). By offering its specialized technology-based solutions to the greater market and combining its boutique feel with JTC's global reach, JTC Americas is able to provide an unprecedented level of support and scalability for clients of all sizes.
To learn more, visit JTCAmericas.com.
Media Contact
Laura Kelly, JTC Americas, 4083670836, laura.kelly@jtcgroup.com
SOURCE JTC Americas