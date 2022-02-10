SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JTC Americas has entered into an agreement with VENTURE.co Holdings, Inc., that will benefit clients of both firms with a state of the art, streamlined and efficient investor onboarding process.
In traditional third-party fund administration, investor and fund documents are sent to the administrator to be entered into administrative platforms. Depending on the type of fund, the number of investors involved and several other factors, this process can sometimes result in delays that can adversely impact fund performance.
By developing an advanced technical interface with VENTURE.co and incorporating fund administration operations with the use of the VENTURE.co solution, JTC's client documents will be uploaded and data transferred automatically, reducing the chance for error while improving speed, accuracy and efficiency.
VENTURE.co is a U.S. based software-as-a-service company on a mission to streamline and enhance private securities sales. The company offers an integrated virtual data room, distribution management tools, and automated document processing for fund and private equity sponsors, broker-dealers and RIA firms. By utilizing a single system of record, VENTURE.co provides a comprehensive solution for integrated sales, due diligence and compliance documentation.
JTC is a global leader in corporate, private client, and fund administration with over $130 billion in AUM and a team of more than 1,200 across 26 jurisdictions. JTC Americas, the North American arm of JTC, is a leader in specialty financial administration, serving US markets characterized by high administrative complexity, elevated transaction security needs and challenging compliance requirements.
JTC Americas' private equity fund administration solution is built on its award-winning eSTAC technology platform, which allows for 24/7 access to fund information and real-time reporting. JTC is consistently looking to improve efficiency through the use of industry-leading technology, which is why it evaluated multiple software solutions and ultimately selected VENTURE.co to join forces and improve the onboarding process.
"Utilizing technology to streamline operations for processing alternative investments is rapidly becoming a core necessity of an asset manager's workflow. Our relationship with JTC Americas will demonstrate how our software can improve the onboarding process for a variety of fund and investor types," said Aaron Pollak, CEO of VENTURE.co. "We're excited to work with a company that values data security and prioritizes the use of technology and integrated operations to enable a best of class investor experience for all parties."
"At JTC, we're always striving to help our clients work more efficiently and cut costs while providing greater transparency for investors," said Reid Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director of JTC Americas. "VENTURE.co's software solutions will help us improve accuracy while making the onboarding process faster for our clients."
To learn more about JTC Americas' private equity fund administration solutions, please visit jtcamericas.com/private-equity
About JTC Americas
JTC Americas is the North American division of JTC, a worldwide leader in financial administration with over 1,200 employees across 26 jurisdictions and a 30-year track record in Private Equity, Fund of Funds, Alternatives, Commercial Real Estate, Debt Funds, and much more. JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. JTC Americas works with JTC's institutional and private clients to provide boutique service with a global reach, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.
JTC Americas is the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, providing bespoke services for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements. This includes tax-advantaged investments (1031 Exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust), Impact & ESG (EB-5, Opportunity Zones) and alternative investments in the US and abroad (AIFM, ManCo, Fund of Funds). By offering its specialized technology-based solutions to the greater market and combining its boutique feel with JTC's global reach, JTC Americas is able to provide an unprecedented level of support and scalability for clients of all sizes. To learn more, visit JTCAmericas.com.
About VENTURE.co
Founded in 2015, VENTURE.co Holdings, Inc. offers technology solutions built for managing the compliance and sales needs of distributing Regulation D private placements and syndicated funds. This includes tax-advantaged investment products, various types of real asset funds, funds of funds, and a variety of alternative investment products and strategies that are sold directly to investors and through Broker-Dealer and RIA firms. By offering technology for straight-through digital processing, the company's services and boutique feel enables clients to optimize their business and retain ownership of their data to increase their alternative investment offering capabilities, eliminating the risk of data misuse and the limited shelf-life of more narrowly focused investment processing technologies. Through data and business integration partnerships, VENTURE.co streamlines alternative investments with a smart and seamless system of record designed to grow with clients for the long term. To learn more, visit http://www.venture.co.
Media Contact
Laura Kelly, JTC Americas, 4083670826, laura.kelly@jtcgroup.com
SOURCE JTC Americas