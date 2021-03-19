DENVER, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Judaism Your Way marks Passover's end with "A Celebration of Jewish Diversity" program highlighting the traditional North African Jewish celebration Mimouna. On April 4 from 7:30 to 9:30 pm MDT, "Mimouna: A Celebration of Jewish Diversity" introduces community members to the diverse spectrum of Jewish cultures with explorative workshops and musical entertainment.
Including a performance by international singer/songwriter Noa, registrants will also have the opportunity to become fully immersed in the culture of the Sephardic Jews of Maghrabi heritage with educational segments featuring the history, symbols, and meaning of the Mimouna celebration.
Fostering a community centered on the acceptance of all backgrounds, "Mimouna: A Celebration of Jewish Diversity" will also include stories and explorative workshops featuring artists and educators of Yemenite, Iraqi, and Persian Jewish traditions.
"Judaism Your Way welcomes the opportunity to educate and connect our community with enriching cultural experiences," Rabbi Caryn Aviv, Rabbinic and Education Director, said. "As part of our Passover 2021 programs, "Mimouna: A Celebration of Jewish Diversity" is an event aligned with our values and a testament to the relationship-building capabilities of our virtual programming far beyond the Denver metro area," she concluded.
In advance of the musical celebration, attendees have the opportunity to engage in educational workshops lead by prominent artists and educators of the Jewish community, including:
- Sigal Samuel, Journalist and author of "Osnat and Her Dove"
- Rabbi Sharona Grinsteiner, Director of Lifelong Learning, Hebrew Educational Alliance
- Noam Dahary, Associate Director, Jewish National Fund Mountain States
- Yaffa Turgeman, Sephardic Moroccan Jewish community member
Interested families and individuals can purchase a general admission ticket for the virtual event for $36. To purchase a ticket for "Mimouna: A Celebration of Jewish Diversity, please visit:
http://www.judaismyourway.org/mimouna
ABOUT JUDAISM YOUR WAY
Judaism Your Way is an independent, Colorado-based Jewish organization. Judaism Your Way is an open tent, embracing everyone who seeks a connection to Jewish life. Every day, Judaism Your Way shares transformative Jewish experiences and recognizes itself as part of something relevant, whole and sacred. There are many ways to be Jewish. Judaism Your Way respects and includes them all.
