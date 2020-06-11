NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDCA) today announced that Julia Hammond has joined the Company as President of a new division of MDC Partners, to service larger integrated accounts across the entire firm. Hammond joins MDC from Deloitte Digital's Heat, where she led business development and marketing across the agency network.
The creation of the new group builds upon last year's formation of networks within MDC Partners, bringing together lead creative agencies with data, technology and a full suite of communications services.
"Julia is a proven entrepreneur and team builder with a fantastic track record," said Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "As we work with more clients to build custom integrated solutions that marry data with creativity, we're excited to bring on a business leader that can drive key partnerships across our global network," he added.
"I couldn't be more excited to join MDC, and take on this new challenge," said Hammond. "As technology evolves the way consumers experience brands, consumers expect more creative expression, digital experiences, storytelling, purpose, action and activism. In turn, clients expect more from us. In this moment, we have an opportunity to put our diverse network of unmatched talent to work in innovative partnership models with clients, evolving the old ways of working, and defining what's next in our industry."
Hammond will be organizing the new unit over the coming months and detailing its full team, name and other details in the next 90 days as MDC readies its go-to-market plan for the new division. "We are taking aim directly at the big holding companies and their bloated models," Penn said, adding that "this new unit will bring together the best of MDC to compete for and win even larger integrated assignments."
"I want to welcome Julia to the MDC family," said Global CMO Ryan Linder. "Her addition gives our network added firepower to truly deliver and service purpose-built solutions for today's global clients."
Prior to her time at Heat, Hammond managed client engagement and new business at VMLY&R as executive director, North America; at that time, she also held the role of WPP Global Team Leader on behalf of Tyson Foods. Throughout her career, she has worked with large multinationals including Nissan, Honda, MillerCoors/MolsonCoors, Starbucks, Kraft-Heinz, Nestle, and Unilever, spending time at Leo Burnett, Fallon, and FCB. Hammond has driven client business across every discipline, from global brand campaigns, to efficient volume-based content production, from ecommerce and optimization, to digital transformation.
About MDC Partners Inc.
MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/mdcpartners.
CONTACT:
Alexandra Delanghe
MDC Partners
646-429-1845