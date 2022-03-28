The JA Inspire virtual program will be available on-demand until June 2022. The JA Inspire program will help students in the Chicagoland area explore career and education opportunities and visit virtual booths from local employers through an immersive virtual environment.
CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Junior Achievement of Chicago is hosting their virtual JA Inspire program, which will be available to access on-demand until June 2022. This virtual career fair is being hosted through the vFairs platform, and has been designed specifically for students in middle and high school to explore career and education opportunities. The free program is open for students and educators to register here and login through the event website.
This powerful program offers middle and high school students the opportunity to gain insight into career clusters that interest them, find the connection between high school programming choices and careers, collect information about the education required to be successful in a job, and practice soft skills, all within an immersive and interactive virtual environment.
Over 55 companies are participating from across industries within the Chicagoland area. Students will be able to interact with each company's booth in order to learn firsthand about career opportunities available to pursue within their area. Students and educators can access the portal during in-class sessions in order to browse exhibit booths and webinars, or download career information to reference in the future.
"JA of Chicago is thrilled to provide our education partners with the incredible opportunity to encourage middle & high school students to explore their aspirations through the JA Inspire Virtual program. JA Inspire Virtual provides students the ability to participate with ease, flexibility and use of technology to learn about career opportunities within their communities and across the Chicagoland area. JA's corporate and community partners bring these experiences to life by sharing career information about their own organizations." - Maria Ramos, Senior Vice President of Education & Operations at JA of Chicago.
"We are happy to be able to provide the technology where students in the Chicago area can discover what meaningful employment might mean to them in the future, and plan their education around their goals," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.
To learn more about the JA Inspire program or to register your students, please visit the event website.
About JA of Chicago
The mission of Junior Achievement (JA) is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy and empower them to own their economic success. JA's proven programs use hands-on experiences and volunteer role models that provide students with critically important curriculum centered around three major pillars: workforce readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. These real-life relevant programs provide positive reinforcement of career aspirations so that young people not only understand their opportunities in life but can also take advantage of those opportunities.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
Media Contact
Brianne Snell, vFairs, 519-215-3854, brianne@vfairs.com
Ashley Clark, Junior Achievement Chicago, (312) 715-1300, aclark@jachicago.org
SOURCE vFairs