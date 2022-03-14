LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada (JASN) is running its JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair with vFairs. This event started on February 15 and will last until May 16. Anyone interested in attending it can register and login here.
The aim of this event is to make 8th to 12th grade students aware of the different career paths they can take when they graduate high school. The organization's mission is to help young adults succeed in the global economy, with training in financial literacy and career development.
This 90-day event is rife with learning and hiring opportunities for students. The organizers reported that the event was quite immersive and visitors were impressed with the look and feel. They also added that it offers the experience of a live event without any of the hassle involved. In addition, businesses also found it more convenient as they did not have to lose manpower by allocating resources for in-person representation.
Within the event, attendees will be able to visit virtual exhibit booths for various organizations, and view videos, download documents, ask questions and interact with booth representatives. Likewise, organizations represented at the event receive great overall exposure from such virtual booths, as they allow reps to publish content, field inquiries and connect directly with attendees.
Michelle Jackson, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada stated, "JA Inspire is a great opportunity for businesses to connect with students to share career options and recruit them for their jobs, enabling them to become workforce ready, And it's free and easy to participate in for all students, schools, businesses statewide."
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder of vFairs, added, "It is great to see our software being put to good use for such good causes. We are glad that we helped JASN make career opportunities and professional development available to youngsters."
The JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair will be live till May 16, 2022, and anyone interested can register and participate in this free event.
About Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada
Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, Inc. is dedicated to providing financial education to K-12 students with age-appropriate virtual and live curriculum that spans from budget management to economic principals, workforce skills and credit. Founded locally in 1996, the local nonprofit organization has reached more than 450,000 students in the Las Vegas area with the help of 285 businesses and 6,800 business role models. For more information, visit http://www.jasnv.org and follow on Instagram and Facebook.
About vFairs
vFairs is the world's leading virtual & hybrid events platform, helping organizations of all sizes host events online. Featuring intuitive 3D virtual venues and expansive features that help you create a custom virtual experience for your audience. Access fully functional webinars, virtual exhibit booths, networking features, content sharing, and more. Every vFairs event is supported by our renowned customer service team, who's there to help every step of the way.
