SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juno Diagnostics™, Inc. (JunoDx™), a women's health company focused on improving equitable access to prenatal care led by industry experts, will be exhibiting at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting (ACSM) in San Diego, May 6-8, 2022, at Booth #1023.
"Our team is excited to partner with obstetricians, gynecologists, genetic counselors, and other reproductive care team members who share our vision of providing equitable access to Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening (NIPS)," said Dirk van den Boom, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JunoDx™. "Our cell-free DNA-based non-invasive prenatal screening solutions are designed to significantly improve access to high-quality genetic results. We offer NIPS with the right support and without the high cost, long lead times, and inconvenient phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS."
Recent recommendations by ACOG, ACMG, SMFM, and other professional medical societies endorse cell-free DNA analysis as the most sensitive and specific screen for common fetal aneuploidies, regardless of maternal risk. As such, the population of patients who may benefit from cell-free DNA-based NIPS has significantly expanded. "Our NIPS solutions are enabling physicians to broaden use of this more accurate prenatal screening while also supporting patients with improved educational material and consultative services. From ordering and pre-test assistance to sample analysis and comprehensive genetic counseling, we have reimagined the NIPS experience to enable equitable access to prenatal genetic screening," said Dr. Mathias Ehrich, Chief Medical Officer of JunoDx™.
Juno Diagnostics™ is a company developing innovative solutions to improve access to vital health information. The company's lead product, an NIPS solution, improves equitable access to prenatal genetic screening. The founding team worked together at Sequenom, Inc., pioneering the development and launch of the first commercial noninvasive cell-free DNA-based prenatal test in the United States.
