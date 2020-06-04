JUPITER, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Medical Center, the number one ranked hospital for safety, quality and patient satisfaction in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast region, today announced the appointment of Charles Murphy, Jr., MD, CPPS as Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer.
Previously, Dr. Murphy served as associate chief patient safety officer and medical director of intensive care units at Duke University Health System. Under his leadership, all three acute care hospitals in the Duke Health system received 'A' safety grades from The Leapfrog Group for providing the highest standard in patient safety and quality. In 2014, Dr. Murphy was selected by the American Hospital Association – National Patient Safety Foundation Safety Leadership for fellowship. He also received an award for Most Improved Patient Safety Culture from Cardiothoracic Surgery Collaborative at Duke Hospital.
"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Murphy in leading our patient safety and quality initiatives," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, president and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center. "Aside from his remarkable experiences in leading safety and quality initiatives at world-class health systems, including Duke University Health System and Inova, Dr. Murphy will bring a physician's perspective to how we continuously improve our patient experience and outcomes."
Dr. Murphy most recently served as chief patient safety officer at the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute based in Falls Church, Virginia. During his four-year tenure, he attained 20 to 30 percent reductions in patient harm year over year. His leadership at Inova resulted in achieving a two percent improvement in the hospital's Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) safety culture scores from 2017 to 2019 and expanded the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) program from 10 to 100 cases per year as the Executive Leader. He also spearheaded the development of a multidisciplinary shock team with an increase in survival from 50 to 70 percent.
"I am pleased to join Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach County's number one ranked hospital for quality, safety and patient satisfaction," said Charles Murphy, Jr., MD, CPPS. "We will continue to build on Jupiter Medical Center's well-deserved reputation and unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of patient care."
Since 2014, Murphy has served as a Board Member for the Foundation for the Advancement of Cardiovascular And Thoracic Critical Care. He has received certifications from the American Board of Surgery, American Board of Thoracic Surgery, American Board of Surgery Surgical Critical Care, and Board for Professionals in Patient Safety. Dr. Murphy is also a member of several highly-regard professional medical committees, including the Society of Critical Care Medicine, Society of Thoracic Surgery, Foundation for the Advancement of Cardiovascular And Thoracic Critical Care, American Society of Professionals in Patient Safety, American Association of Physician Leadership, among others.
Murphy earned a Doctor of Medicine from Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, and a Bachelor of Science with honors in Biology from Loyola University, New Orleans. Dr. Murphy received his post-graduate training at Duke University Medical Center.
In May of 2020, Jupiter Medical Center announced it had been awarded an 'A' safety grade rating and is the only hospital in Palm Beach County to earn the top rating for the Spring of 2020. The 'A' safety rating awarded by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit focused on rating and measuring hospital safety, quality and affordability, is considered 'the gold standard measure of patient safety.' The Leapfrog Group has also recognized Jupiter Medical Center as a "Top Hospital," an annual distinction earned by only six percent of hospitals nationwide. Additionally, Jupiter Medical Center remains the only hospital in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties to receive a 4-star safety and quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
About Jupiter Medical Center
Rated number one for safety, quality and patient satisfaction, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and across the Treasure Coast region. Recognized as the region's only independent, not-for-profit hospital, Jupiter Medical Center offers a comprehensive continuum of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, expertise and specialties, including orthopedics and spine care, cancer care, cardiac and vascular care, comprehensive stroke, obstetrics & maternity care, pediatrics, emergency care as well as diagnostic imaging, screening, testing and urgent care. For more information about Jupiter Medical Center, please call (561) 263-2234 or visit www.jupitermed.com.