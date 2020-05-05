JUPITER, Fla., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc. (JOT) today announced that it is strengthening its Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Dr. Charbel Moussa, and created a new advisory position in patient advocacy by the appointment of Mark Dant.
"Dr. Moussa's well documented knowledge, network, and reputation in the field of neurological diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's Disease (AD) as well as his background in MPS (Mucopolysaccharidosis) research leads us to believe that he is a very valuable and exciting addition to our company. The experience Dr. Moussa has from earlier conducted Alzheimer's studies as well as MPS-I studies is extremely valuable to JOT when we now stand in front of protocol design for Phase II studies in AD & Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS-I)," stated JOT CEO, Christer Rosén.
Dr. Moussa stated "I am excited to contribute to the protocol design and clinical trials utilizing my experience in evaluating resveratrols effect on Alzheimer's patients as well as the burning need in finding a better solution for MPS-I patients."
Charbel Moussa MBBS, PhD
Associate Professor of Neurology
Director- Laboratory for Dementia and Parkinsonism
Scientific and Clinical Research Director- Translational Neurotherapeutics Program
National Parkinson's Foundation Center
Director- Lewy Body Dementia Research Center of Excellence
Department of Neurology, Georgetown University Medical Center
Director- Neurosciences Grand Rounds
Georgetown University Medical Center
3970 Reservoir Rd, NW. Bldg D, Room 203-C
Washington DC. 20057
"Mark Dant is an authority in the rare disease space and has been involved with many companies' discussions with regulatory authorities and legislators. Mark also assisted us at our first meeting with the FDA, where he explained his own family's experience with the drug, Aldurazyme, which his son is taking for his MPS-1 disease treatment. He there explained the Pros and Cons of the Aldurazyme treatment and expressed hope, based on information from many MPS-1 patients as well as pre-clinical data from JOT, that JOT's JOTROL product might be the adjunct therapy solution to Aldurazyme which can make MPS-1 patients live a better and very close to normal life. This type of support and experience is extremely valuable to any company and especially to a company the size of JOT. We feel very privileged to have Mark onboard," stated Christer Rosén.
Mark Dant stated "I am pleased to assist JOT in reaching its goal to provide a safe oral treatment that can improve the lives of not only MPS-1 patients but also in several other rare diseases and ultimately find a treatment for Alzheimer's. I am looking forward to get the information out to our patient advocacy groups as soon as we get clinical data in our hands."
Mark Dant is: The current Chairman of the Board of the Washington DC based EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases, a science-based advocacy organization dedicated to accelerating biotech innovations for rare disease treatments through science-driven public policy. Mark is also the founder and Volunteer Executive Director of the Ryan Foundation and former President and CEO of the National MPS Society. Mark's family's journey has been documented on CBS 60 Minutes, CNN, Biography Magazine, Readers Digest in 13 languages around the world, Golf Digest, the LA Times and numerous newspapers and news outlets globally.
JOT is presently in the process of raising a Series A to accelerate clinical trials. Please contact the company if you have an interest in this financing.
