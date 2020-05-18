HAYWARD, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again privately held, Jupiter Systems is now a fully independent company and welcomes Sidney Rittenberg as CEO and Tim Chen as Chairman of the Board.
Sidney brings with him a long history in business and technology management. Prior to arriving at Jupiter, Sidney held positions of Vice President of D Group at Foxconn Technology Group, VP and GM of Greater China for Prysm, Inc., President of the China Office at Kang and Co (private equity), and COO of the North Asia Investment Corporation (listed on AMEX). Earlier in his career, Sidney's tenures included Corporate VP and GM of Greater China for InFocus Corporation, and Head of China Government Relations and Director of Public Affairs practice at Burson-Marsteller, a WPP company. Sidney's specialty study on Cinematography and Motion Picture Lighting as part of his Film Production Major at San Francisco State University helped develop his acute knowledge and understanding on light and display.
Sidney is excited to partner with a long-time friend Tim Chen as Chairman. Tim is also Co-Chairman at Suirui Technology Group. Tim offers to Jupiter a legacy of management and leadership successes. He was Chairman of Foxconn Industrial Internet Ltd, listed on the Shanghai stock exchange with a $34B market cap, in addition to a Foxconn Corporate VP and GM of Technology Services. His extensive executive positions included President of International at Telstra and Chairman of Autohome (publicly listed), Partner at GL Capital (private equity), CEO of NBA China, Corporate VP and CEO of Greater China for Microsoft, Corporate VP and China President for Motorola during the height of the Motorola Success. Tim began his career at AT&T Bell Laboratories as a Product and Market Manager after receiving his MBA from the University of Chicago and dual master's degrees in computer engineering and mathematics from The Ohio State University. Tim sits on multiple boards. His oversight will be invaluable to Jupiter's growth.
With thousands of installations over 50 countries, Jupiter Systems is the premier visual technology company for all communication and collaboration needs. Jupiter remains on the cutting edge of the visual technology industry, providing innovative applications, solutions and services to clients across the globe.
Contact: Melissa De Long, Jupiter Systems
Phone: 510.675.1000
Email: mdelong@jupiter.com