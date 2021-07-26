MANCHESTER, N.H., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just Flow Events & Marketing, a full-service strategic marketing agency, has hired Shannon Brault of Manchester as Social Media Manager. She handles all social media marketing and lead generation strategies for the agency and its clients, which range from hospitality companies and educational institutions to nonprofit organizations.
Prior to joining Just Flow, Brault specialized in digital marketing at a B2B technology company. She holds a BS in Marketing and Sport Management from Merrimack College, and held various roles with the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins during her undergraduate years.
"We are thrilled to expand Just Flow's social media capabilities with Shannon's expertise," said Ami D'Amelio, CEO & President of Just Flow Events & Marketing. "Her creativity, commitment to data analytics, and communication style deliver a fresh approach to social media marketing that is already proving impactful. She is a great asset to our team."
About Just Flow Events & Marketing
Supporting clients since 2010, Just Flow provides event planning and management, strategic marketing, social media, website design development, graphic design, copywriting and other related corporate communication services. Our team offers extensive experience in a variety of industries, including education, fine arts, health care and medical, high-tech, hospitality and dining, manufacturing, membership organizations, professional services and more. With headquarters in downtown Manchester, the full-service agency provides services for clients across New Hampshire, throughout the northeast, along the east coast and beyond. For more information, visit https://justflownh.com.
