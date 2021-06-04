Calling all cheese-lovers and content creators. Farm Rich is looking for someone to fill the role of Chief Cheese Officer for 45 days. As CCO, you’ll be tasked with coming up with delicious snack ideas, creating a cheese-centric holiday, developing 5 pieces of cheesy social media content, and more. The applicant with the most impressive cheese-loving credentials will receive $5,000, a trip to Georgia’s beautiful St. Simons Island and a year's supply of snacks.