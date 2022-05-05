Will leverage unique skill set to deliver unparalleled success as the team leader
DEERFIELD, Ill., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curion, a full-service product and packaging consumer insights firm, acquired Ravel in November 2021, an insights company specializing in front-end innovation insights. As part of Curion's goal to fuel end-to-end product narratives spanning from innovation to post-launch, the company welcomed Justin Doran as VP of Insights on April 25th, 2022. As VP of Insights, Justin will leverage his uniquely diverse skill set and partner with clients to deliver unparalleled success as the insights team leader.
Justin's 15 years of experience leading the strategy and insights team at Well's Enterprises and Tyson Foods brings a wide range of expertise to the table, from end-to-end product commercialization and innovation to consumer insights and analytics. His background perfectly positions him to merge Curion's cutting-edge methodologies with Ravel's for consumer empathy and understanding.
"I am beyond excited to join Curion," says Doran. "I look forward to leveraging my deep Insights experience to assist our clients in driving their businesses forward & inturn, growing Curion's Insights portfolio."
As well as collaborating alongside the rest of the leadership team, Justin will work alongside clients to leverage holistic insight strategies into long-term growth. Working closely with Sean Bisceglia, Curion CEO, and the GSD and CSD teams, Justin will work to develop workflow and processes aligned with the evolving needs of both sales and insights-related functions. With Justin by its side, Curion is poised to fully capitalize on its acquisition of Ravel and continue growing exponentially throughout 2022.
"We're extremely excited to gain a seasoned insights professional like Justin Doran and cannot wait to see how his work transforms Curion's growth in the future."
–Sean Bisceglia, CEO
About Curion: Curion provides world-class quantitative and qualitative product insights. Applying proven industry-leading, innovative methods to service over 65% of Global 100 companies, Curion works with its clients to determine what products consumers like and why they are liked and how. As a result, Curion clients mitigate risk of marketplace failure by ensuring that only products of quality and character will be introduced to the market, providing repeatable delight to their consumers. Curion accomplishes this with its disruptive methods and approaches, sensory processes, facilities and world-class data insights. In 2019 alone, Curion tested 127,000 consumers across its San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas and New York metropolitan-area facilities. The result of a merger between Q Research Solutions and Tragon Corp., Curion brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the consumer science industries.
About Ravel:
Ravel offers fresh qualitative, quantitative and ideation methodologies to extract customer insight and knit it together to create stories that inspire our clients to accomplish bold, new goals for their brands and businesses. Ravel clients operate in the durable goods, retail, healthcare and CPG categories.
Media Contact
Lisa Spathis, Curion, 1 847-970-0006, lisaspathis@gmail.com
SOURCE Curion