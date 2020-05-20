LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revel Spirits proudly announces that award winning Actor, Producer and Director Justin Hartley has joined the organization as partner. Trailblazing a new path in the world of agave spirits, Revel Spirits has introduced a completely new category called Avila, one that joins the likes of tequila, mezcal, sotol and baconora. Hartley brings incredible energy and passion to the organization and will be working alongside its CEO and Founder, Micah McFarlane. Together, they'll be further raising awareness of not only its premier brand, REVEL Avila®, but the larger movement of expanding the horizons of consumers when it comes to what it is they drink and what it is they know about one of Mexico's most famous exports.
"When I first met Micah and heard what it was that he was doing with Revel Spirits, I was hooked," said Hartley. "This wasn't just another entrepreneur that was looking to make a quick buck by riding the tequila wave. Anyone can go to Mexico and slap a label on a bottle where hundreds of others are produced. Micah has a vision and passion for this Avila movement, and seeing that firsthand was incredibly moving and made it quite an easy decision for me to join as an investor and partner. I'm eager to jump right in to help grow the brand and to work alongside Micah and his team as we develop new strategies and further build this category."
REVEL Avila® is unlike anything else on the market. It's currently offered in three varieties: blanco, which is immediately bottled after distillation; reposado, which is aged for 12 months in a once-used whisky oak barrel to provide a scotch-like taste; and añejo, a 96-proof spirit that is aged for 24 months in new French oak barrels, taking on the flavors of a cognac. Since debuting in 2018, the brand has expanded its presence across the US, working with world-class distributors to bring the spirit to key markets including Nevada, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., New York, California and Minnesota where it can be found in well-known retailers including Total Wine and More, Target and Raley's. It has compiled an array of industry awards and accolades and has captured the attention of connoisseurs in search of a new experience for their palates as they expand beyond traditional agave spirits.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Justin to Revel Spirits," said Micah McFarlane, CEO and founder of Revel Spirits. "At the heart of Revel Spirits is our people - both here in the US and at our facilities in Morelos, Mexico. Each of us shares a passion for this Avila movement. From those planting and harvesting agave in our farms to those managing distillation, and ultimately those behind the scenes supporting marketing. This is a family and we're looking forward to the energy, excitement and strategic thinking that Justin will bring."
At the heart of Revel Spirits is Héctor Ruiz, an acclaimed restauranteur in Minneapolis and a Morelos native. The Ruiz family owns the Morelos farm and distillery which serve as Revel Spirits' base of operations in Mexico. For generations, the Ruiz family has produced an agave spirit in Morelos; however, before Revel Spirits was formed, it was only imbibed locally by friends and family. It was not until McFarlane and Ruiz partnered that the spirit was named and elevated to the national level, backed by the resources needed to ensure it can compete with some of the most premium agave spirits on the market today.
Distilled in Morelos, Mexico, Avila must utilize agave grown within the state's borders, which boasts a terroir unlike any other region in the country. Popocatépetl, an active volcano to the north, is to thank for the state's nutrient-rich, virgin soil, which produces incredibly healthy and robust agave. REVEL's award-winning Avila is handcrafted using both roasted and steamed piñas of 100% blue weber agave, a process that yields a flavor profile that combines the smoky notes and characteristics of mezcal with that of tequila. REVEL Avila is manufactured and imported exclusively by Revel Spirits.
To help soften the financial hardships that many in the bartending community are currently dealing with, Hartley and McFarlane are announcing that 30% of profits from the online sales of REVEL Avila from today through the end of June will be donated to the United States Bartender's Guild (USBG) National Charity Foundation which has launched a COVID-19 relief fund. Through the fund, professionals across the bar and service industries who have been impacted by the coronavirus can apply for grants and financial assistance.
"We all have a role to play as we mitigate both the spread and impact that the virus is having on our communities," said Hartley. "We're proud to be able to do this and stand united with other brands across the spirits industry to support those bartenders who may need just a little help to get through this. We commend the USBG National Charity Foundation for its efforts and encourage everyone that's able to support."
About Justin Hartley:
Award winning Actor, Director and Producer Justin Hartley can currently be seen starring on NBC's critically acclaimed, award winning drama series "This Is Us." Hartley's work starring as Kevin Pearson has earned him successive Critics' Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series two years in a row, and he and his cast members won both the 2018 and 2019 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Additionally, Hartley was able to bring his directorial skills to the table in season 4, directing one of the most heartfelt and deeply emotional episodes to date.
On the film front, Hartley was most recently seen in Universal Pictures' thriller "The Hunt," directed by Craig Zobel and produced by Jason Blum and Damon Lindelof. He also appeared in Universal's "Little," and starred in "A Bad Moms Christmas" for STX Entertainment. When he isn't working in front of the camera, Hartley can be found nourishing his production company ChangeUp Productions, which recently inked a pod deal with 20th Century Fox TV.
About Revel Spirits:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Revel Spirits is a manufacturer and importer of artisanal, all-natural Avila, a new category of agave-based spirits produced in the southern Mexican state of Morelos. Revel Spirits' flagship brand, REVEL Avila, is distilled in Morelos, using only 100% pure Blue Weber agave grown in the mineral-rich soil of the region. Ultra-premium and always smooth, REVEL Avila offers a unique profile which has garnered the brand significant awards and accolades since its 2018 debut.
For more information, visit www.revelspirits.com.
