ATLANTA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare, the leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, and developer of WebEOC™, today announced the appointment of Jose Arrieta, Chris Davis, and Daniel Kaniewski to its newly formed Advisory Board. Arrieta, Davis, and Kaniewski provide Juvare with a unique blend of IT, policy and operational experience with decades of combined experience.
"We are pleased to welcome Arrieta, Davis, and Kaniewski to our new advisory board," said Robert 'Bob' Watson, chief executive officer at Juvare. "All three are seasoned leaders who bring a great deal of experience, knowledge, and strategic expertise to their new roles on the Advisory Board, and we're confident they will provide the guidance necessary to elevate Juvare in our next phase of growth and success."
Arrieta has served in a broad range of executive roles within the Federal Government and private industry and most recently served as Chief Information Officer at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. During his career, Jose has served in many executive roles in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and was the Director of Schedule 70 Operations with the General Services Administration (GSA), and Director at Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization. He also served in two roles for the Transportation Security Administration as a Program Manager and Finance Chief for the Office of Intelligence & Analysis.
"I'm honored to be named to the advisory board at Juvare, and look forward to bringing my years of experience in emerging technologies to this new role and be instrumental in helping Juvare grow in its future operations," said Arrieta.
Davis has a proven track record in international business and business creation and has spent much of his industry and military careers abroad. Most recently, Davis served as the Vice President of International Government Relations for Raytheon Technologies, where he also previously served as President of Raytheon International and Raytheon's Country Leader to the United Arab Emirates. He is a retired Marine officer and combat aviator, and before joining Raytheon, he had senior assignments working with the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi, and with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Marine Corps Association, as well as for the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington (AGSIW).
"It's a privilege to join Juvare, who is committed to helping organizations prepare, respond, and recover from critical incidents effectively. I hope to bring fresh perspectives in executing corporate strategy and enhancing value for all Juvare stakeholders," said Davis.
Kaniewski also brings relevant expertise having previously served as Deputy Administrator for Resilience at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In this role, he was FEMA's second ranking official and led the agency's pre-disaster programs. He was also Chair of the Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD) High Level Risk Forum, comprised of risk managers from the 36 OECD member nations. He earlier served in the White House, as Special Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Senior Director for Response Policy in the George W. Bush Administration. Kaniewski is currently Managing Director, Public Sector at Marsh McLennan.
"I am excited for this opportunity with Juvare, and eager to leverage my expertise in emergency management while working alongside my fellow board members to help an industry leader further the company's competitive position for long-term success," said Kaniewski.
The launch of the Advisory Board follows the appointment of Barry McCaffrey to the Juvare Board of Directors in January.
Juvare's suite of crisis response software and solutions, which includes the industry-standard WebEOC and the revolutionary Juvare Exchange, empower all response stakeholders, including federal, state and local agencies, first responders, emergency medical personnel, and corporate clients to work together to serve their communities and organizations in critical incidents of all types.
ABOUT JUVARE:
Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response technology. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.
