MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is pleased to announce its newly elected Board of Directors. The board members were recommended by the Nominating Committee and voted on by membership at the Annual Member Meeting, which was held during the JPMA Summit in Washington, D.C.
To be eligible to become a member of the JPMA board, an individual must be an employee of a member company that, at the time of election and throughout the board member's tenure, is in good standing. Regular member manufacturers make up most of the board, but one of the 13 seats may be occupied by a representative from an associate member. Responsibilities of the board members include but are not limited to: sustaining JPMA's mission and purpose; ensuring effective planning; monitoring and strengthening programs and services of JPMA; providing oversight of the JPMA budget and financial reporting; building a competent board; ensuring legal and ethical integrity; and enhancing JPMA's public standing.
The newly elected officers, who will each serve a one-year term, are as follows:
Chairman: Sean Beckstrom, Graco/Newell Brands
Vice Chairman: Rob Gardner, Joovy
Treasurer: Joe Croft, JuJuBe
The newly elected directors, who will each serve a three-year term, are as follows:
Eric Dahle, Evenflo
Darrin Keiser, Dorel Juvenile Group
Ryan Radford, Amazon
Adam Segal, Storkcraft
"At JPMA, we are fortunate to have smart, dedicated individuals who serve on our Board of Directors year after year," said JPMA Executive Director Kelly Mariotti. "The board leads the strategic direction of our association and guides the industry through a myriad of challenges and opportunities. It is imperative that we have the best and brightest minds in the industry serving on our board, because this is the one place we all come together to advance the safety of babies and young children."
About the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We work to advance the interests of manufacturers, parents, children and the industry at large by advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement. We support our broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion, and we act as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education. Established in 1962, this year JPMA marks its 60th year of helping protect future generations by advancing the availability and safety of products used to care for babies and young children.
