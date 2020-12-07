Juvias_Place_Logo.jpg

Juvia’s Place Logo

 By Juvia's Place

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned Cosmetics brand, Juvia's Place has collaborated with Influencer, Yami Angelina (@yamiangelina), to release a vibrant and colorful collection just in time for Holiday gift-giving.

The collection includes a  stunning 6-pan eyeshadow palette, and two high-shine lip-glosses.

According to Yami, "LA MARIPOSA," is a palette inspired by the people that come from nothing and flourish into something beautiful. As a young Latin Immigrant from the Dominican Republic, I am very proud to collaborate with one of my favorite brands. This palette is the definition that when your dreams are bigger than your struggles anything is possible. Never stop dreaming! We all have a butterfly inside ready to fly!"

La Mariposa Eyeshadow Palette: $15

Eyeshadow Descriptions:
Blue metallic: "Angel" (Yami's Dad's name)
Pink metallic: BarbiBrat
Copper Gold metallic: "Glitter Queen"
Pink Peach Matte: "Arelis" (Yami's Mom's name)
Yellow Mustard matte: "October 12th" (Yami's birthday)
Chocolate Brown matte: "Ya Tu Sabe" (One of the most famous phrases to use in the latin/ Dominican community which means "You already know")

Lip gloss: $13 each

ISLAND MAMI- A Beautiful coral peach gloss
YAMI YUMMY- A soft high Glossy shimmery iridescent Pink.

For more product details or to purchase visit: https://www.juviasplace.com/collections/yamiangelina-x-juvias-place

For press inquiries contact: Lisa@juviasplace.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.