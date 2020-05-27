CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corporation announced today that Holly Onachilla has been appointed president of JVM Securities, LLC, the company's captive broker-dealer and distributor. In her new position, Onachilla will assume a variety of responsibilities that include the management and execution of JVM's distribution, fundraising and investor relations efforts in order to meet the equity requirements for the company's short- and long-term goals, with a particular emphasis on the expansion of fundraising activities through national networks of registered investment advisors ("RIAs").
"JVM is pleased to continue the expansion of our executive team, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome a professional of Holly's caliber," said Jay Madary, JVM's president and chief executive officer. "As we continue to identify new opportunities and expand further into the RIA market, Holly's experience and expertise will prove invaluable. We are fortunate to have gained the advantages that Holly's skills and knowledge bring to us at JVM."
A veteran of the RIA space, Onachilla brings more than 20 years of distribution experience to her new role. Prior to joining JVM Securities, she served as senior vice president, divisional sales manager and wholesaler for CNL Securities, where she managed the RIA division. While there, her team continually met and exceeded sales goals, including a successful private equity raise within a six-month timeframe. She served in a similar capacity for ten years at TIAA-CREF, as she was part of a small team to build and grow the RIA division. Onachilla also facilitated the negotiation of selling agreements with several key distribution partners and continually ranked at the top of sales production annually.
Onachilla added, "I am very excited to join JVM Securities, a firm which not only has a disciplined approach and excellent results, but is also a passionate organization that always acts with the end investor in mind. I look forward to expanding our presence in a focused and thoughtful manner to RIA's who are interested in working with a best-in-class multifamily asset manager, as we continue to offer more solutions to meet our investors' needs."
Onachilla earned a Bachelor of Arts in advertising and economics from The Ohio State University.
About JVM Realty
JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates an $1 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, and Missouri.
For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.
Contact:
Lauren Burgos
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1399