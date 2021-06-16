ACWORTH, Ga., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Set to include a combination of residential and commercial spaces, The Heritage at Acworth aims to further contribute to the vibrancy and revitalization of historic downtown Acworth. The goal is to provide quality living spaces that are easily walkable to many of the town's shops and restaurants, combined with a range of commercial and retail opportunities.
"My team and I are excited to be a part of this incredible project," said John Wieland, President and CEO of JW Collection. "Downtown Acworth is an area that boasts a rich history, quaint shops and boutiques, and an energetic presence. I look forward to partnering with this amazing city to further add to its growing future."
Built by award-winning builder John Wieland, residential opportunities will range from 2,100 sq. ft. townhomes to 3,900 sq. ft. elevator-served homes in this mixed-use building. A shared green space in the center of the development will serve as a gathering area for residents to relax.
About JW Collection
For more than half a century, John Wieland's name has been synonymous with excellence in community design and homebuilding. The JW Collection is the legacy business of John Wieland and represents his 50-year commitment to building better homes, a promise he has kept for more than 30,000 homeowners. The JW Collection attracts leading architects, interior designers, foremen, and tradesmen. The team is inspired by John's solid history and is driven by its collective vision to continue to push the envelope for excellence in design, construction, and customer service. Visit http://www.jwcollectionhomes.com for more information.
Media Contact
Isabella Perdichizzi, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, +1 5129931813, isabella.perdichizzi@bhhsgeorgia.com
SOURCE JW Collection