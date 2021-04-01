LEBANON, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arguably the most critical measure taken toward ensuring one's safety and well-being is the creation of a personal safety strategy plan, devised in advance of possible threats. The K Street Group is eager to announce its new training curriculum, specifically designed for women, as part of its larger "Refuse To Be A Victim" program.
As everyday life returns to a sense of normalcy, including the reopening of restaurants, bars, and other social gathering establishments, it is vital for women to remain alert and attentive to their surroundings. In wake of relaxed capacity restrictions, women are increasingly vulnerable to random attacks that may prove fatal. The K Street Group's "Watch your Drink" training is designed to prevent these assaults from violent perpetrators who actively seek unsuspecting women to target and victimize.
According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the United States' largest anti-sexual violence organization, every 73 seconds an individual is sexually assaulted. Women between the ages of 18-24 are the most targeted demographic of this violence. In a 2017 study conducted by the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control - the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS), findings confirmed that nearly 11 million women across the United States have been raped while drunk, drugged, or high. A more recent study in excess of 6,000 students at national universities, discovered that over one in 13 students reported being drugged.
Generally, assailants accomplish these attacks by altering a victim's beverage or introducing a new, dangerous substance into their system. Date-rape drugs, including alcohol and medications are substances that enable a criminal actor to easily control an individual, consequently putting the victim at risk to be raped or sexually assaulted. The three most common date-rape drugs are Rohypnol, GHB, and ketamine, otherwise known by the street names, roofies, liquid ecstasy and Special K, respectively. With foreign substances impairing bodily functions, victims are often confused and defenseless during these attacks. As a result of their weakened state, in some cases, unconscious state, victims cannot adequately consent or resist the assault. In many instances, victims are unable to recall specifics of the incident, after the fact.
The National Rifle Association's (NRA's) "Refuse To Be A Victim" program provides personal safety tips and techniques to individuals, while emphasizing the importance of awareness and avoidance. As an extension of the NRA's crime prevention program, the K Street Group has added an original component, "Watch Your Drink," which specifically focuses on date-rape drugs and safety strategies women can take, in order to prevent falling victim to an attacker. The 8-hour hybrid course covers a range of topics, including current date-rape drugs, identification of tainted beverages, precautionary measures, contacting law enforcement for assistance, what to expect in the event of an emergency room visit, and self-defense tactics.
The K Street Group's "Watch Your Drink" training is invaluable, as abusers typically spike drinks when the victim is positioned away from the beverage. The K Street Group's emphasis on drink safety will serve as a life-saving measure for women everywhere and is available upon the opening of its K9 and Tactical Training Academy, coming this June to Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
Contact K Street Group's Chief Operating Officer, Robert Aromando at baromando@kstreetassociates.org, or 908-200-7344 X312 today to inquire about course availability and learn how to be protected from this ruthless, opportunistic attack against women.
Media Contact
Kelly Monahan, The K Street Group LLC, 908-282-3353, kmonahan@kstreetassociates.org
SOURCE The K Street Group LLC